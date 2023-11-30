UAE
Realting.com
Portugal
Land
Sao Clemente
Lands for sale in Sao Clemente, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Urban land with feasibility for rural tourism in Nora de Apra, Loulé in the Algarve. The …
€590,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
- Land with 4 875m2 approx. + old house - Inserted in an area of predominantly agricultural…
€475,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Type A urban space: land area 4,509 m2. In this space, urban subdivision and construction fo…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Land with ruin - Loulé Plot of land of 20,000m2 with ruin of 100m2, with possibility to bui…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Plot is located just 10min from the beaches and Faro Airport, with an approved project ready…
€359,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Plot of land for construction of 15 homes and a commercial space, with a privileged location…
€855,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Urban plot for construction of 28 dwellings near one of the entrances to Loulé. With a priv…
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Urban plot for construction of 23 homes and a shop, with a view of the sea from the 3rd floo…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Urban plot very well located in the city of Loulé, next to one of its entrances. This lot h…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Urban plot of land, located in Loulé. The plot allows the construction of a commercial spac…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Urban plot of land, located in Loulé. The plot allows for the construction of 8 dwellings. …
€480,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
2 500 m²
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
540 m²
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
450 m²
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
450 m²
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Two plots, one with approved project for 3 houses, with the area of 1833m2 and another, adjo…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
