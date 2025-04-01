Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Avenidas Novas
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Avenidas Novas, Portugal

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Portugal
Plot of land
Portugal
Spectacular plot located in Troia, 100m from the beach. With 1553m2 of total area, it allows…
$2,12M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Portugal
Plot of land
Portugal
884 sq.m. plot, a mere 100 metres from the beach. Due to the slope of the land, the Vila d…
$237,334
Leave a request
Plot of land in Quelfes, Portugal
Plot of land
Quelfes, Portugal
Urban land with an area of 9108m2, situated in the northern part of the town of Olhão. There…
$4,87M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Area 200 m²
casa e terreno para construção em santa bárbara, gorgões
$546,803
Leave a request
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Plot for sale in Encosta do Lobo with 530 m2. Possibility to build: 420 sq.m. + 210 sq.m.…
$1,67M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Urban plot of land, located in Loulé. The plot allows for the construction of 8 dwellings. …
$508,573
Leave a request
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Land for construction of housing, offices and commerce - Almancil Plot of land with 5,731m²…
$781,147
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
$249,342
Leave a request
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
The plot is located in the Vale D'Éguas area, in Almancil, close to all amenities such as wa…
$212,026
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
Plot of land
Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
Area 1 356 m²
$94,319
Leave a request
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Buy this 890 m² plot in Varandas do Lago, with extensive building potential. Ideal for your …
$1,76M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Located in the Luxurious Resort of Vale do Lobo within walking distance to amenities, the fa…
$2,97M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes