Kompleks mieszkalny Wellington Ocean Walk

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$607,000
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
19
ID: 32715
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 23.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Dubaj

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa komfortu
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Wellington Ocean Walk is a prestigious residential complex located on one of the islands of the Dubai Islands archipelago, offering exclusive waterfront living in the Persian Gulf. This elegant 11-story building with underground parking includes a variety of luxurious 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, as well as spacious 3-room duplexes ranging from 78 to 238 square meters. The residences stand out for their exquisite design, use of natural materials, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, and fully furnished interiors with smart home systems and high-end appliances. Residents enjoy private balconies or terraces, some with swimming pools and separate work areas.

 

The residential complex offers an exceptional range of amenities: a panoramic swimming pool, a private beach, a picturesque promenade, a fitness center, a spa area, a yoga space, a playground, and landscaped parks, ensuring comprehensive comfort and an active lifestyle. Located in the rapidly developing coastal area of Dubai Islands, the complex features golf courses, shops, restaurants, and excellent transport links to other areas of Dubai. Wellington Ocean Walk is a profitable investment with a return of 5 to 8% per annum. The project is scheduled for completion at the end of 2027, and flexible payment plans are available, making this property attractive to discerning buyers looking for luxury seaside living with high income potential.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny Wellington Ocean Walk
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$607,000
