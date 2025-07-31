  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiraty Arabskie
  3. Kompleks mieszkalny High ROI

Kompleks mieszkalny High ROI

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$186,000
BTC
2.2124330
ETH
115.9630711
USDT
183 895.3180845
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
TOP TOP
4 1
Zostawić wniosek
Pokaż kontakty
ID: 32651
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 15.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Dubaj

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa komfortu
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

O kompleksie

BINGHATTI TITANIA
For the first time in Majan

Rising elegantly in the heart of Majan, Binghatti Titania marks a new chapter of architectural brilliance by Binghatti. The tower’s bold illuminated façade and refined geometry embody the developer’s signature fusion of modern design and functional luxury


🏗️ Project:  Binghatti TITANIA
#⃣ Project No.: 4104
🎯 Expected Completion: February 2027
📍 Location: Majan 
   
🗒️ Description: 3B + G + 4P + 32F + MECH + ROOF
▪️ 789 Apartments, 8 Retail
     
🛒 Selling Price:     
    - Studio: from 679,999 AED   
    - 1BR: from 1,049,999 AED
    - 2BR: from 1,549,999 AED
              
 📐 Size Range:      
     - Studio: from 369 - 563 sqft
     - 1BR: from 683 - 933 sqft
     - 2BR: from 1,215 sqft
     
⚙️ Facilities:      
      - Indoor Gym
      - Adults Pool, Kids Pool
      - Sunken Seat Area

🌳 Amenities :     
    - 5m from Global Village
    - 5m from IMG Worlds of Adventure
    - 15m from Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa
    - 20m from Dubai International Airport
    - 20m from Al Maktoum International Airport
    - 2.7km/4min from Latifa Hospital

➕ Unique Features:
    - Smart Home System
    - Kitchen Appliances 
     
📅 Payment Plan : 

   ▪ Standard 70/30:  
    - 20% Down-Payment     
    - 50% During Construction
    - 30% Upon Completion 

   ▪ Promotional 50/50*
    - 10% Down-Payment
    - 10% after 30 Days    
    - 30% During Construction
    - 50% Upon Completion 
      *Studio and 1BR only, temporary offer
     
 

Lokalizacja na mapie

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
Edukacja
Sklepy spożywcze

Wideo recenzja zespół mieszkaniowy High ROI

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Baccarat Hotel Residences
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$4,94M
Zespół mieszkaniowy Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$822,663
Zespół mieszkaniowy Canal Heights
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
Cena na żądanie
Zespół mieszkaniowy Al Haseen Residence 1 2
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$132,838
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence Maison 3 with swimming pools and gardens, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$222,740
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny High ROI
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$186,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Pokaż kontakty
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy New project Aark Terraces with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Dubai Land Residential Complex, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New project Aark Terraces with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Dubai Land Residential Complex, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New project Aark Terraces with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Dubai Land Residential Complex, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New project Aark Terraces with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Dubai Land Residential Complex, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New project Aark Terraces with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Dubai Land Residential Complex, Dubai, UAE
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy New project Aark Terraces with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Dubai Land Residential Complex, Dubai, UAE
Zespół mieszkaniowy New project Aark Terraces with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Dubai Land Residential Complex, Dubai, UAE
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$269,467
Aark Teraces от Aark to 12-piętrowy projekt mieszkaniowy w kompleksie Dubairu Residence Complex.Projekt oferuje stylowe i funkcjonalne apartamenty z 1 i 2 sypialniami, nowoczesnymi układami i w pełni wyposażonymi kuchniami. Architektura i wykończenie wnętrz spełnia najnowsze standardy jakośc…
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Apartamentowiec Penthouse Sobha Seahaven
Apartamentowiec Penthouse Sobha Seahaven
Apartamentowiec Penthouse Sobha Seahaven
Apartamentowiec Penthouse Sobha Seahaven
Apartamentowiec Penthouse Sobha Seahaven
Pokaż wszystko Apartamentowiec Penthouse Sobha Seahaven
Apartamentowiec Penthouse Sobha Seahaven
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$36,84M
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2026
Oferujemy luksusowe penthouse'y z 6 sypialniami. Te penthouse'y to ostatnie 2 pozostałe i są częścią renomowanego dewelopera Sobha. Sobha Seahaven Tower A zlokalizowana jest w stale rozwijającej się dzielnicy Dubai Marina. „Tower A” jest częścią projektu mieszkaniowego premium o nazwie „S…
Agencja
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy ME DO RE Tower
Zespół mieszkaniowy ME DO RE Tower
Zespół mieszkaniowy ME DO RE Tower
Zespół mieszkaniowy ME DO RE Tower
Zespół mieszkaniowy ME DO RE Tower
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy ME DO RE Tower
Zespół mieszkaniowy ME DO RE Tower
Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$434,247
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Liczba kondygnacji 41
Piękny apartament w nowym kompleksie mieszkalnym ME DO RE Tower w Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT)! Świetna opcja na życie i inwestowanie! Wysoki dochód z wynajmu - od 7,3% w $! Bezinteresowne raty!Kompleks upadł!Udogodnienia: parki, sklepy, boiska do koszykówki, pływający klub do gry na padel, bo…
Agencja
DDA Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Emiraty Arabskie
Jak sprzedać mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: przewodnik krok po kroku dla osób fizycznych
31.07.2025
Jak sprzedać mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: przewodnik krok po kroku dla osób fizycznych
Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: 5 obiecujących nowych inwestycji w całym kraju
20.06.2025
Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich: 5 obiecujących nowych inwestycji w całym kraju
Kup mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich z meblami: przegląd obiektów od 130 tys. euro do 2,4 mln euro.
13.01.2025
Kup mieszkanie w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich z meblami: przegląd obiektów od 130 tys. euro do 2,4 mln euro.
Rynek mieszkaniowy w Dubaju w dalszym ciągu odnotowuje rekordowe tempo wzrostu. Analityka od REALTING
24.12.2024
Rynek mieszkaniowy w Dubaju w dalszym ciągu odnotowuje rekordowe tempo wzrostu. Analityka od REALTING
Kredyt hipoteczny w Dubaju dla nierezydentów. Jak kupić nieruchomość na kredyt
18.12.2024
Kredyt hipoteczny w Dubaju dla nierezydentów. Jak kupić nieruchomość na kredyt
Dziedziczenie majątku i nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich
17.10.2024
Dziedziczenie majątku i nieruchomości w Zjednoczonych Emiratach Arabskich
Program emerytalny w Dubaju. Jak uzyskać wizę emerytalną do Dubaju
01.10.2024
Program emerytalny w Dubaju. Jak uzyskać wizę emerytalną do Dubaju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje