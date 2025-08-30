  1. Realting.com
O kompleksie

Nowy kompleks w Tomyuk, Mersin, Turcja

Kompleks składa się z 2 bloków na 9 piętrach
zemin kat + 8 pięter
Koniec budowy: 30.08.2025
600 m do morza
Apartamenty 1 + 0 (studio), powierzchnia 39 m2 netto
Apartamenty 1 + 1, powierzchnia 54 m2 netto
Cena 1 + 0 (Studio) od 39 000 euro
Cena 1 + 1 od 55 000 euro
Rata bez odsetek przez 12 miesięcy, zaliczka 50%
Cena od programisty

Ogólna charakterystyka:

System gazu ziemnego
Zastosowane bloki żaroodporne BIMS
Inteligentny system wind
Pełny generator
Charakterystyka mieszkań:
Sufit zawieszenia
Piec elektryczny
Łóżko
Blok telewizyjny
Szafa
Biurko
Szafki kuchenne
Szafa
Szafki w łazience
Blaty kuchenne
Okna PC
Farba importowa na bazie krzemu
Hydraulika do łazienki pierwszej klasy
Prysznic 1. klasy
Laminat 10 mm
Balustrada balkonowa
Cechy kompleksu:

Otwarty - zamknięty parking
Stacja ładowania pojazdów elektrycznych
Shuttle
Pralnia
Restauracja A'La Carte
Konserwacja mieszkania
Lobby - recepcja
Bezpieczeństwo
Cafe
Fryzjer
Sklep
Basen
Park wodny
Plac zabaw
Miejsce rekreacji dla dorosłych (bilard - playstation - kino)
Sprawność fizyczna
Rozmowa
Łaźnia turecka
Grill
Aitdat: 65 euro

Dodatkowo

  • Ochrona
  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Parking
  • Winda
  • Wycieczka online
Klasa biznesowa
Blok ramki
2025
Gotowe
9
Nieruchomości w kompleksie
Typ
Powierzchnia, m²
Cena za m², EUR
Koszt obiektu, EUR
Mieszkania Mieszkanie
Powierzchnia, m² 54.0
Cena za m², EUR 1 025
Cena mieszkania, EUR 55 000
Mieszkania Kawalerka
Powierzchnia, m² 39.0
Cena za m², EUR 1 038
Cena mieszkania, EUR 39 000
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Elvanli, Turcja
Infrastruktura w pobliżu
Morze 650 m
Sklep 200 m
Przystanek transportowy 50 m
Szkoła 1 500 m
Przedszkole 1 000 m

Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość.
