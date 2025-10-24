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Rezydencja GOLEM

Golem, Albania
od
$115,714
od
$1,446/m²
;
5
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ID: 34986
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 21.03.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Albania
  • Region / Państwo
    Central Albania
  • Okolica
    Obwód Tirana
  • Miasto
    Bashkia Kavaje
  • Wioska
    Golem

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2026

O kompleksie

1+1 Apartment for Sale (Under Construction) – Golem, Durrës

A 1+1 apartment is offered for sale, currently under construction, located in the highly sought-after area of Golem, Durrës.

The apartment has a total surface of 80 m² and is organized into a living room with kitchen, 1 bedroom, and functional spaces, offering comfort and a practical layout for living or holiday use.

The property is situated in a rapidly developing coastal area, ideal for both residence and investment, with easy access to the beach and various services.

Details:

  • Typology: 1+1
  • Surface: 80 m²
  • Status: Under construction
  • Location: Golem, Durrës
  • Price: 1250 € / m²

Payment is also accepted via clearing.

A great investment opportunity in one of the most preferred coastal areas.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Golem, Albania
Sklepy spożywcze
Transport

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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