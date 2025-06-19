Show property on map Show properties list
Condos for sale in Metro Manila, Philippines

Condo 1 bedroom in Taguig, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Taguig, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
For Sale: Fully Furnished Condo at McKinley Venice, Taguig City Live in style and convenienc…
$141,572
Condo 3 bedrooms in Taguig, Philippines
Condo 3 bedrooms
Taguig, Philippines
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
3-Bedroom Unit for Sale in BGC – Prime Location at Burgos Circle! Looking for a spacious hom…
$796,344
Condo 1 bedroom in Taguig, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Taguig, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Property Description: 1 bedroom 66sqm Interior designed With parking slot
$233,027
Condo 1 bedroom in Taguig, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Taguig, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
AVIDA 34th Street BGC Tower 1 for  sale -1 bedroom unit 37 sqm (no parking) -Semi-furnished …
$161,326
