Condos for sale in Cebu City, Philippines

4 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Cebu City, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 34 m²
𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐒 – 𝐈𝐏𝐈 𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑 Location: Cebu City, PHILIPPINES IPI Center Done Rockwell is a…
$179,252
Condo 1 bedroom in Cebu City, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐒 – 𝐈𝐏𝐈 𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑 Location: Cebu City, PHILIPPINES IPI Center Done Rockwell is a…
$286,803
Condo 1 bedroom in Cebu City, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐒 – 𝐈𝐏𝐈 𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑 Location: Cebu City, PHILIPPINES IPI Center Done Rockwell is a…
$250,952
Condo 3 bedrooms in Cebu City, Philippines
Condo 3 bedrooms
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
Last Remaining Unit! High-end Condominium Unit in Cebu City Location: Sanson Road, Lahug, Ce…
$765,588
