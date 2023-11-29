Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Philippines
  3. Residential
  4. Cebu City
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Cebu City, Philippines

Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Cebu City, Philippines
2 room apartment
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 10
Avida Riala - это проект компании Ayala Lands, также ведущего девелопера в стране. Риала …
€218,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Mabolo, Philippines
Studio apartment
Mabolo, Philippines
Area 24 m²
Floor 9
Кондоминиум Persimmon разработан компанией Aboitizland, одним из ведущих застройщиков в стра…
€50,000
Leave a request
Penthouse in Cebu City, Philippines
Penthouse
Cebu City, Philippines
Area 700 m²
Срочная продажа пентхауса в Cebu IT Park Centrale. Это внутри ИТ-парка Себу, который подх…
€2,42M
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Cebu City, Philippines
Studio apartment
Cebu City, Philippines
Area 20 m²
Floor 9
Mivesa Garden Residences - проект средней этажности в городе Себу, разработанный компанией C…
€50,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cebu City, Philippines
2 room apartment
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
Mivesa Garden Residences - проект средней этажности в городе Себу, разработанный компанией C…
€131,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Cebu City, Philippines
1 room apartment
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 8
Mivesa Garden Residences - проект средней этажности в городе Себу, разработанный компанией C…
€100,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Cebu City, Philippines

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir