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Apartments for sale in Central Visayas, Philippines

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Cebu City
14
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18 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Cebu City, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
✨ Bauhinia Residences 1-Bedroom – Where Space, Style & Investment Meet Set in the vibrant di…
$282,875
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Cebu City, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
✨ Bauhinia Residences 2-Bedroom – Elegant Space, Lasting Value Experience refined living in …
$517,460
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Mandaue, Philippines
Condo 2 bedrooms
Mandaue, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Stylish 2-Bedroom Residence at Mantawi Residences Where Space, Style, and Sophistication Com…
$444,788
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TekceTekce
Apartment in Cebu City, Philippines
Apartment
Cebu City, Philippines
Area 83 m²
𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐒 – 𝐈𝐏𝐈 𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑 Location: Cebu City, PHILIPPINES IPI Center Done Rockwell is a…
$365,967
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Condo 1 bedroom in Cebu City, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐒 – 𝐈𝐏𝐈 𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑 Location: Cebu City, PHILIPPINES IPI Center Done Rockwell is a…
$191,697
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Condo 1 bedroom in Mandaue, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Mandaue, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
1-Bedroom Luxury Residence Urban Elegance Meets Island Lifestyle Experience refined living i…
$226,992
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Condo 1 bedroom in Punta Engano, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Punta Engano, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Beachfront Luxury Condominium Units in Cebu, Philippines Location: Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu C…
$331,113
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Condo 1 bedroom in Cebu City, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
✨ Bauhinia Residences Studio Unit – A Smart Investment & Stylish Home in Cebu Experience ref…
$179,045
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Condo 1 bedroom in Cebu City, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 34 m²
𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐒 – 𝐈𝐏𝐈 𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑 Location: Cebu City, PHILIPPINES IPI Center Done Rockwell is a…
$174,270
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Condo 1 bedroom in Cebu City, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐒 – 𝐈𝐏𝐈 𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑 Location: Cebu City, PHILIPPINES IPI Center Done Rockwell is a…
$278,832
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Condo 1 bedroom in Cebu City, Philippines
Condo 1 bedroom
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐒 – 𝐈𝐏𝐈 𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑 Location: Cebu City, PHILIPPINES IPI Center Done Rockwell is a…
$243,978
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1 bedroom apartment in Cebu City, Philippines
1 bedroom apartment
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 8
Mivesa Garden Residences - проект средней этажности в городе Себу, разработанный компанией C…
$104,800
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Studio apartment in Cebu City, Philippines
Studio apartment
Cebu City, Philippines
Area 24 m²
Floor 9
Кондоминиум Persimmon разработан компанией Aboitizland, одним из ведущих застройщиков в стра…
$52,400
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2 bedroom apartment in Cebu City, Philippines
2 bedroom apartment
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 10
Avida Riala - это проект компании Ayala Lands, также ведущего девелопера в стране. Риала …
$228,463
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1 bedroom apartment in Central Visayas, Philippines
1 bedroom apartment
Central Visayas, Philippines
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 17
Кондоминиум Avalon - это проект первичного жилья, от ведущего застройщика в Себу. Отель A…
$166,212
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2 bedroom apartment in Cebu City, Philippines
2 bedroom apartment
Cebu City, Philippines
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
Mivesa Garden Residences - проект средней этажности в городе Себу, разработанный компанией C…
$137,287
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Penthouse in Cebu City, Philippines
Penthouse
Cebu City, Philippines
Area 700 m²
Срочная продажа пентхауса в Cebu IT Park Centrale. Это внутри ИТ-парка Себу, который подх…
$2,54M
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Studio apartment in Cebu City, Philippines
Studio apartment
Cebu City, Philippines
Area 20 m²
Floor 9
Mivesa Garden Residences - проект средней этажности в городе Себу, разработанный компанией C…
$52,400
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Property types in Central Visayas

condos
1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Central Visayas, Philippines

Cheap
Luxury
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