Apartment in a new building Çanakkale 2 Apartments

Çanakkale 2 Apartments — modern living in the heart of Famagusta 🏙✨
Çanakkale 2 Apartments is a brand-new residential project located next to City Mall, in one of the most central and developed areas of Famagusta.
It offers a perfect balance between vibrant urban life and peaceful residential comfort.
Combining modern design, quality materials, and a prime location, Çanakkale 2 is designed for both comfortable living and smart investment opportunities 💼📈
Location
📍 Central Famagusta
🛍 City Mall within walking distance
🏫 schools and kindergartens
🍽 restaurants and cafés
🏥 healthcare facilities and pharmacies
A highly desirable location for both residents and tenants.
Unit Types
• 2+1 apartments (Type 1)
• 2+1 apartments (Type 2)
• 3+1 apartments
• 3+1 penthouses
2+1 Apartment — Type 1
🛏 2 bedrooms | 🚿 1 bathroom
📐 Internal area: 67 m²
🌿 Balcony: 3 m²
Ideal for couples or small families 🏡
These thoughtfully designed apartments feature bright bedrooms, an open-plan living area, and a modern kitchen — practical, comfortable, and welcoming.
2+1 Apartment — Type 2
🛏 2 bedrooms | 🚿 1 bathroom
📐 Internal area: 89 m²
🌿 Balcony: 5 m²
This spacious long-layout apartment offers an extended floorplan with generous living areas.
Perfect for those who appreciate extra space, comfort, and an elevated living experience.
3+1 Apartment
🛏 3 bedrooms | 🚿 1 bathroom
📐 Internal area: 111 m²
🌿 Balcony: 12.5 m²
Designed with families in mind 👨👩👧👦
Spacious rooms, a large living area, and a functional kitchen create a comfortable and connected home for everyday life.
3+1 Penthouse
🛏 3 bedrooms | 🚿 2 bathrooms
📐 Internal area: 222 m²
🌿 Terraces: 57.3 m²
An exclusive full-floor penthouse offering unmatched space, privacy, and luxury 💎
The expansive rooftop terraces transform this home into a stunning retreat — perfect for outdoor dining, relaxation, and panoramic city views 🌅🍷
Çanakkale 2 Apartments delivers modern elegance, central convenience, and strong investment appeal — a standout choice in Famagusta.