Apartment in a new building Çanakkale 2 Apartments

Çanakkale 2 Apartments — modern living in the heart of Famagusta 🏙✨

Çanakkale 2 Apartments is a brand-new residential project located next to City Mall, in one of the most central and developed areas of Famagusta.

It offers a perfect balance between vibrant urban life and peaceful residential comfort.

Combining modern design, quality materials, and a prime location, Çanakkale 2 is designed for both comfortable living and smart investment opportunities 💼📈

Location

📍 Central Famagusta

🛍 City Mall within walking distance

🏫 schools and kindergartens

🍽 restaurants and cafés

🏥 healthcare facilities and pharmacies

A highly desirable location for both residents and tenants.

Unit Types

• 2+1 apartments (Type 1)

• 2+1 apartments (Type 2)

• 3+1 apartments

• 3+1 penthouses

2+1 Apartment — Type 1

🛏 2 bedrooms | 🚿 1 bathroom

📐 Internal area: 67 m²

🌿 Balcony: 3 m²

Ideal for couples or small families 🏡

These thoughtfully designed apartments feature bright bedrooms, an open-plan living area, and a modern kitchen — practical, comfortable, and welcoming.

2+1 Apartment — Type 2

🛏 2 bedrooms | 🚿 1 bathroom

📐 Internal area: 89 m²

🌿 Balcony: 5 m²

This spacious long-layout apartment offers an extended floorplan with generous living areas.

Perfect for those who appreciate extra space, comfort, and an elevated living experience.

3+1 Apartment

🛏 3 bedrooms | 🚿 1 bathroom

📐 Internal area: 111 m²

🌿 Balcony: 12.5 m²

Designed with families in mind 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Spacious rooms, a large living area, and a functional kitchen create a comfortable and connected home for everyday life.

3+1 Penthouse

🛏 3 bedrooms | 🚿 2 bathrooms

📐 Internal area: 222 m²

🌿 Terraces: 57.3 m²

An exclusive full-floor penthouse offering unmatched space, privacy, and luxury 💎

The expansive rooftop terraces transform this home into a stunning retreat — perfect for outdoor dining, relaxation, and panoramic city views 🌅🍷

Çanakkale 2 Apartments delivers modern elegance, central convenience, and strong investment appeal — a standout choice in Famagusta.