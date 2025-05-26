Apartment in a new building Çanakkale 2 Apartments

  1. Realting.com
from
$111,224
VAT
BTC
1.3229879
ETH
69.3434539
USDT
109 965.4949107
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
16
ID: 33315
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Gazimagusa Belediyesi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Çanakkale 2 Apartments — modern living in the heart of Famagusta 🏙✨

Çanakkale 2 Apartments is a brand-new residential project located next to City Mall, in one of the most central and developed areas of Famagusta.
It offers a perfect balance between vibrant urban life and peaceful residential comfort.

Combining modern design, quality materials, and a prime location, Çanakkale 2 is designed for both comfortable living and smart investment opportunities 💼📈

 

Location

📍 Central Famagusta
🛍 City Mall within walking distance
🏫 schools and kindergartens
🍽 restaurants and cafés
🏥 healthcare facilities and pharmacies

A highly desirable location for both residents and tenants.

 

Unit Types

2+1 apartments (Type 1)
2+1 apartments (Type 2)
3+1 apartments
3+1 penthouses

 

2+1 Apartment — Type 1

🛏 2 bedrooms | 🚿 1 bathroom
📐 Internal area: 67 m²
🌿 Balcony: 3 m²

Ideal for couples or small families 🏡
These thoughtfully designed apartments feature bright bedrooms, an open-plan living area, and a modern kitchen — practical, comfortable, and welcoming.

 

2+1 Apartment — Type 2

🛏 2 bedrooms | 🚿 1 bathroom
📐 Internal area: 89 m²
🌿 Balcony: 5 m²

This spacious long-layout apartment offers an extended floorplan with generous living areas.
Perfect for those who appreciate extra space, comfort, and an elevated living experience.

 

3+1 Apartment

🛏 3 bedrooms | 🚿 1 bathroom
📐 Internal area: 111 m²
🌿 Balcony: 12.5 m²

Designed with families in mind 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦
Spacious rooms, a large living area, and a functional kitchen create a comfortable and connected home for everyday life.

 

3+1 Penthouse

🛏 3 bedrooms | 🚿 2 bathrooms
📐 Internal area: 222 m²
🌿 Terraces: 57.3 m²

An exclusive full-floor penthouse offering unmatched space, privacy, and luxury 💎
The expansive rooftop terraces transform this home into a stunning retreat — perfect for outdoor dining, relaxation, and panoramic city views 🌅🍷

 

Çanakkale 2 Apartments delivers modern elegance, central convenience, and strong investment appeal — a standout choice in Famagusta.

Location on the map

Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

