Residential properties for sale in Rivas, Nicaragua

San Juan del Sur Municipio
11
12 properties total found
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to your dream investment opportunity in the heart of tranquility! This exceptional p…
€321,320
per month
Leave a request
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guasacate, Nicaragua
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guasacate, Nicaragua
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover the pinnacle of luxurious coastal living in the heart of Nicaragua's southern Pacif…
€385,584
per month
Leave a request
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
This Minimalistic Forest House is an idyllic property designed for those who cherish a close…
€191,874
per month
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Turnkey Home in San Juan del Sur - Crafted for Lasting Quality by BVN Real Estate: If you…
€348,861
per month
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to your dream home! This remarkable property boasts three separate units on a genero…
€165,250
per month
Leave a request
2 room house with furniture, with garage, with mountain view in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
2 room house with furniture, with garage, with mountain view
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic Opportunity: 2-Bedroom House in a Gated Community Nestled within a serene and s…
€90,888
per month
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover Your New Home in a Vibrant Beachside Community Nestled within a blossoming devel…
€321,320
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
5 room house
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Villa Loma, an Oceanview Estate, a truly unique property situated on a prime hill…
€641,721
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Beachfront villa (3) - Playa Coco San Juan del sur 3 bedroom villa located 35 minutes from …
€344,271
per month
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
El Encanto del Sur home this ocean view property offers an attractive package with its featu…
€237,777
per month
Leave a request
Mansion 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Mansion 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
This Polynesian inspired Villa features an open concept floorplan that flows into the exteri…
€257,056
per month
Leave a request
House in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
House
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
4km from Playa Hermosa - 12km from San Juan del Sur.   This extraordinary 1 bedroom Villa…
€260,000
per month
Leave a request

