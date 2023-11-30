Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua

6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to your dream investment opportunity in the heart of tranquility! This exceptional p…
€318,687
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
This Minimalistic Forest House is an idyllic property designed for those who cherish a close…
€190,301
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Turnkey Home in San Juan del Sur - Crafted for Lasting Quality by BVN Real Estate: If you…
€346,003
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to your dream home! This remarkable property boasts three separate units on a genero…
€163,896
2 room house with furniture, with garage, with mountain view in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
2 room house with furniture, with garage, with mountain view
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic Opportunity: 2-Bedroom House in a Gated Community Nestled within a serene and s…
€90,143
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover Your New Home in a Vibrant Beachside Community Nestled within a blossoming devel…
€318,687
5 room house in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
5 room house
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Villa Loma, an Oceanview Estate, a truly unique property situated on a prime hill…
€636,463
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Beachfront villa (3) - Playa Coco San Juan del sur 3 bedroom villa located 35 minutes from …
€341,450
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
El Encanto del Sur home this ocean view property offers an attractive package with its featu…
€235,828
Mansion 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Mansion 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
This Polynesian inspired Villa features an open concept floorplan that flows into the exteri…
€254,949
House in San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
House
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
4km from Playa Hermosa - 12km from San Juan del Sur.   This extraordinary 1 bedroom Villa…
€260,000
