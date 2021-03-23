General trends

The architecture trends of 2020 continue to be observed in 2021:

focus on innovative technical solutions;

the predominance of durable architectural elements;

priority of conscious consumption.

As in any era, right now architecture sensitively reflects the social mood. The events of recent years, if not decades, have clearly set the direction of society’s development, which also affects the design of exteriors: careful consumption of natural resources, the use of recycled materials (recyclables) and an increasing focus on alternative energy sources.

Eco-style: naturalness is the key

Eco-style in architecture and exterior design gained momentum a few years ago. As a result, by 2020-2021, most people started to treat the environment more carefully, seeking the naturalness of design solutions and natural materials.

For example, it is now very popular to green the new buildings with live plants; such solutions are used to transform both roofs and vertical surfaces, for example, facades.

Another vivid example of eco-style is natural and recycled materials in the construction and decoration of buildings which have recently regained popularity. Besides, more and more developers are willing to minimize environmental damage considering switching to environmentally friendly technologies, and natural raw materials, as well as revising business logistics.

Energy saving technologies

One more trend of 2021 which is closely related to the eco-style is the maximum use of energy saving technologies in construction. When designing buildings, architects strive to minimize the amount of energy consumed. One of the obvious solutions is to reduce the heat loss of homes.

How it is implemented:

the level of thermal insulation of walls is increased by means of high-quality insulation materials;

ergonomic architectural solutions, which most often consist in a clear balance of the proportions of the building, its compactness;

well-thought-out functional layouts, special attention to the zoning of houses.

One of the interesting features of this approach is that architectural solutions are aimed solely at cooling the building. The trick of such a design is that the heat in the house is generated due to the residence of people in it and the abundance of various household appliances. And it works! Another advantage is that you don’t need to spend money on air heating and cooling, these processes occur naturally.

Reconstruction of architectural heritage

Projects of renovation, restoration and reconstruction of old houses will be common in 2021.

Restoration of abandoned and fallen into disrepair residential and industrial buildings is one of the most obvious but at the same time one of the most effective answers to several questions at once:

how to provide people with housing without using vacant land, without demolishing parks and cutting down forest belts;

how to preserve the architectural heritage of cities without replacing it with new buildings;

how to reduce the rate and volume of environmental pollution when building more and more residential areas.

At the same time, the reconstruction of buildings has some other advantages, for example, many buildings of past eras don’t require a thorough repair and they can boast interesting layouts and high-quality construction.

Industrial style

Industrial style is constructivism in a new approach, which doesn’t hide its traditional sharp corners. It has been popular since the 40s of the last century and was widely recognized by the bohemians of New York for its abundance of open spaces, light and high ceilings.

In 2021, this style is becoming more and more adaptive, and it perfectly suits private houses: concise, with clear lines and curves, accurate symmetry, panoramic windows and terraces. You’re bound to love it. The industrial style pays special attention to the environmental friendliness and naturalness of the materials.

New minimalism

It is impossible not to mention the good old minimalism, which received a second wind in 2020-2021. The emphasis on functionality, harmony and a decisive rejection of everything that is superfluous — these are the reasons for the new wave of its popularity. To date, its main elements are strict (often cubic) forms, an abundance of glass walls and partitions, panoramic windows, open terraces and verandas, as well as low foundations. The basement is usually decorated in the colours of a calm monochrome colour scheme. The materials are traditionally natural.

As you can see, today’s architecture strives for maximum simplicity, ergonomics and harmony with nature. The trends that are relevant in 2021 offer a lot of interesting and functional ideas to draw inspiration from.