From April 1, moving to Denmark to work has become simpler for foreigners. Details

Almost all countries in Europe are facing a shortage of specialists and are passing laws to attract foreign workers to the country. Only recently have we written about immigration changes in Germany and Italy . Since April 1, it has become easier to move to work in Denmark—this is the date when amendments to the country's law on foreigners came into force.

Which types of employees are lacking in Denmark?

According to the European Commission, in the first three months of 2022, 42% of companies in Denmark reported recruitment problems.

Denmark lacks both people with higher education and just skilled workers, so the country made two different lists for each category.

Among people with higher education (a bachelor's or master's degree is required), professionals in science, technology, health care, teaching, information technology, and finance are in high demand. Getting a job from this list will allow you to apply for a residence permit and a work permit in Denmark.

Junior specialists and employees are required among skilled workers in the fields of social welfare, business and management, accounting, and science and technology.

How exactly has Denmark simplified immigration rules?