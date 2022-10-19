Armenian citizenship will soon become available to foreigners. What are the conditions for obtaining it, and why might this be of interest?

Foreigners will soon be able to obtain Armenian citizenship for investment — the country’s government plans to approve a bill by the end of October. The investment citizenship program should accelerate the development of Armenia’s economy, science, education, culture, health, and sports.

To obtain an Armenian passport, you will need to meet one of 11 conditions. These are the conditions:

A non-refundable contribution of $150,000 or more to the education and science endowment;

$150,000 investment in shares of a commercial organization (for at least 10 years);

the creation in Armenia of a high-tech and/or IT company with a capitalization of $1 million;

purchase of real estate for a minimum of 10 years (from $150,000);

purchase of state bonds for a minimum of $150,000 (for at least seven years);

a contribution of $150,000 or more to a government-approved investment fund for at least 10 years;

establishment in Armenia of a branch of a foreign IT-company with a capitalization of $100 million or more (there must be at least 500 employees in Armenia);

creation of a venture capital fund of $80 million or more;

financial investment in a high-tech company or venture capital fund of $100,000 or more;

20 or more years of experience in high-tech and/or IT companies listed on the New York, Frankfurt, or London stock exchanges;

active cooperation (no less than five years) in international structures in the postal sphere, and investments in this area at least $250,000.

What is interesting about Armenian citizenship? For example, the fact that with the passport of this country you can visit 70 countries, including China, India, Argentina, Brazil, Iran, and Malaysia without visas. Armenia also intends to receive the status of a candidate for EU membership, so it is possible that Montenegro, Turkey, and the Caribbean will soon have a competitor in terms of attracting investors.