It turns out that the first space hotel will open very soon. The company Orbital Assembly, which designs and builds space stations, plans to present the new project by 2025.

Now the company has two ideas in development — Voyager Station and Pioneer Station. Voyager Station is currently designed for 400 guests, while Pioneer Station will be much more compact — it will only accommodate 28 people. It is assumed that you can stay from four days to two weeks. There is no information about the cost of staying in such a hotel yet.

How will the space hotel work? It will use artificial gravity, the degree of which will vary based on the speed of rotation.

What would such a hotel look like? Visually, such a station looks like a huge flying wheel.

How will guests be transported there? The docking point in the center of the station will accept ships, and elevators will take guests to the main area.

By the way, it will also be possible to experience the feeling of weightlessness in the hotel: there are plans to hold basketball games, during which the participants will be able to float in weightlessness.

Photos: Orbital Assembly Corporation