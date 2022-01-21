«Do you know which country you want to obtain the citizenship of?» We figure it out with an expert on the Caribbean «package» and emigration trends

In the modern world, having citizenship of several countries at once is no longer a luxury, but rather a necessity that opens up unlimited opportunities for business and development. But how to choose which country’s citizenship is beneficial for you? And then how do you get this citizenship? We will figure it out with the expert of APEX Capital Partners Julia Gotskaya, who works with the most popular emigration trends and their features.

«Such an investment can be safely called a contribution to the future of your family»

With 30 years of experience in second-citizenship planning, APEX Capital Partners expert Julia Gotskaya can boldly analyze emigration trends. Now getting a second passport has ceased to be something amazing or out of the ordinary. Over the last two years all of the world has changed dramatically, and I believe that many of these changes have become a real breakthrough, a development, and an opening up of new opportunities in all areas of life. At the same time, a second citizenship has become a tool for obtaining these opportunities.

In order not to make unfounded claims, I will tell you what exactly a second citizenship gives an investor (during a pandemic and not only):

Freedom of movement and an up-to-date anti-quarantine solution. An investor with dual citizenship can leave at any time, for example, from Russia and go to the country of their second citizenship. You can even say that this is free access to the sun, vitamin D, especially if we are talking about a second citizenship in the Caribbean or Montenegro, for example. Visa-free travel. The investor will not have to obtain additional visas if they have a second citizenship. For example, holders of Caribbean citizenship will not need a visa to the UK, since these countries are part of the Commonwealth of Nations, so, say, with a passport of Saint Kitts and Nevis, you can fly to London and stay in the United Kingdom for 180 days annually (even continuously) without applying for any visas. Citizens of Grenada (Caribbean) and Montenegro can apply for an E2 nonimmigrant visa to the United States, since these countries (and not only them) have a trade agreement with the United States. With a Montenegrin or Caribbean passport, you can travel within the EU (90 days every six months) without a visa. And also, for the holder of a Caribbean passport, it is simple enough to get a tourist visa to the United States for 10 years. The ability to transcend constraints and circumstances. This point, in my opinion, is especially important right now, during a pandemic. With a second citizenship a «second airfield» opens up to the person, and this applies not only to business issues, but also to health and safety in general. Family package. You can apply for dual citizenship not only for yourself, but also for your entire family. A separate and big topic is the enormous opportunities that are opened by the presence of a second passport for children. Here you will find the widest selection of the most prestigious universities around the world, and endless travel opportunities at any time, and even the absence of boundaries in consciousness (because this person knows from childhood that there no boundaries for them, but there are special advantages). At the same time, some programs (for example, Caribbean) allow you to apply for citizenship for several generations, including elderly parents, grandparents, and even brothers and sisters of the applicant. An investment in a status that can be inherited. And now the most pleasant bonus — when applying for citizenship, you no longer have to renew anything. You won’t have to, again, spend your time and money collecting documents (as opposed to a residence permit, for example, which must be renewed). Citizenship is issued once and for life.

And right now, during the pandemic, is the best time to start applying for citizenship. While the whole world is on pause, you are already starting to act, which means that when the investment race starts again, you can be several steps ahead.

There are only eight main emigration trends now, but the program of one country has already been closed

As of recently, only eight emigration trends can be distinguished, which I will designate as the countries whose citizenship investors want to obtain: Canada, Montenegro, Malta, Great Britain, Cyprus, Greece, Portugal, and the Caribbean. The Cypriot Citizenship Program closed on November 1, 2020, and you can read about Montenegro and Canada in detail in our previous articles:

Let’s talk in more detail about the European citizenship of the UK and Malta. It is most convenient to provide information in the table:

Великобритания Мальта Total Investments from £ 2,000,000 from € 850,000 Timeframe from 5 years from 16 months Investment type Securities contribution to the state fund + beneficial Return on investment Refundable, except for duties irrevocable Visa-free entry to Schengen Included Included Visa-free countries 174 countries 183 countries including the USA, UK and EU countries Living and working in other EU countries Included Included Necessity of residence Yes No Family Spouses, children under 18, civil marriage Spouses, children under 29 years old, parents, grandparents Is double citizenship

allowed? Yes Yes

Caribbean citizenship — the opportunity to get multipas at the lowest cost

However, one of the most popular requests right now is Caribbean citizenship, and that is what I want to tell you more about. This option has both its advantages and its difficulties, so each investor must clearly understand what opportunities Caribbean citizenship provides and what is needed to obtain it. Features of Caribbean Citizenship: The Caribbean will never enter the EU, while international agreements allow movement within the EU with Caribbean citizenship.

The people of the Caribbean do not speak Russian and often have not even heard of Russia.

Caribbean citizenship can be obtained completely remotely, including obtaining a passport. An important fact: such a passport is essentially a «multipas» (EU and UK).

Caribbean citizenship includes citizenship of countries such as Antigua, Saint Lucia, Dominica, Saint Kitts, Barbuda, and Grenada. The citizenship of each of these countries has a number of differences: