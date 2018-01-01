  1. Realting.com
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 522,119
Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

We offer spacious apartments with landscaped terraces.

The residence features terraces and jacuzzis, a panoramic sea view, a supermarket, cafes amd restaurants, an outdoor swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, walking paths, kids' playgrounds.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the center of Kartal, on E-5 highway, near marinas and the airport.

  • Pendic Marina - 3 km
  • Coast - 1.8 km
  • Metro station - 600 meters
  • Airport - 8 km
Marmara Region, Turkey
