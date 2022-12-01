Apartment in New Building Aura by Nara

Orihuela, Spain

from € 340,000

104–159 m² 5 apartments

Completion date: 2023

Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca

Cost: from 340.000 €

Date of delivery of the facility: August, October, November 2023

Playa Flamenca residential complex is located in the municipality of Oriuela Costa in the eponymous area of Playa Flamenca.

The complex consists of several phases of construction. 1 and 2 phases are completed and sold out. Currently, construction of phase 3 is underway, which will be completed in November 2023.

The complex includes apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms ranging in size from 102 m2.

Complex infrastructure: The complex resembles a Central European village with open natural spaces, hiking and cycling paths. Large common areas with pools, a seating area, hot tubs and a water area. Glazed gym with panoramic views and Finnish sauna.

Area infrastructure: The complex is located 700 meters from Playa Flamenca Beach and a well-groomed beautiful promenade. The area is very developed - 1 km away is the shopping center Zena Boulevard - this is an open-air shopping center with more than 150 shops and a wide selection of entertainment and restaurants with all amenities, and 200 meters from the apartment is the Merkadon store. Within walking distance, a fitness club, a leisure center for adults and children, beauty salons, and bank branches. Three champion golf courses are 3 km away, including the stunning Villamartin field, which hosts the Mediterranean Open. Public Secondary School and Kindergarten 1 km away and a private British school is a 10-minute drive away.

For rent of apartments in high season: 180 - 200 € / night

The Costa Blanca has the longest tourist season on the entire Mediterranean coast of Spain.

The start of the high season at the Costa Blanca begins in the second half of June. In July, the air begins to warm up to + 30, and the sea to + 26. The peak of the season falls on July and August. At this time, the maximum number of vacationers and excellent weather.

The end of the high tourist season on the Costa Blanca is October, at this time the air temperature is + 26 + 28, water + 25.

In the spring, from April to May, the perfect weather for outdoor activities and travel on the Costa Blanca. At this time, it is already warm enough, but not too hot, on the beaches you can sunbathe, but the water in the sea is still cool for swimming.