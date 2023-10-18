Odincovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

from €63,326

32–71 m² 36

Completion date: 2025

Complex location: To create a harmonious space, the project contains all the necessary infrastructure, ranging from closed yards with playgrounds and recreation areas, a gym with mini-saunas and a children's room, to a well-maintained promenade, where there will be a large gaming hub with a walking route and a barbecue area. Favorable wind rose and lack of production affect air quality. Water and nature soothe and energize. Transport accessibility: Public transport stops are located 30 meters from the territory of the LCD, from where you can reach the nearest Sanino railway stations (5 min.), Krekshino (7 min.) And Zhavoronki (7 min.), and in 10 minutes – stops of routes to the metro stations Salaryevo and Victory Park. The exit to the Minsk highway is located 700 m from the LCD. Internal infrastructure: Within the framework of the project, municipal kindergarten and a comprehensive school, an administrative-domestic complex (shop stores « at the house », household service points, street-retail, cafe, coffee house, pharmacy will be built, as well as a multifunctional shopping and entertainment center with FOK and an outpatient clinic. For the convenience and comfort of residents, when all « at hand » we placed in the LCD a free gym with changing rooms and mini-saunas. You can come here on your own or with a personal trainer for functional training. For children, a playroom with many developing story games, as well as various « lazalks », is equipped. This children's room is also suitable for celebrating a child’s birthday.