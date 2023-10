Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia

from €225,434

43–73 m² 11

Completion date: 2022

Complex location: A vivid image is emphasized by the variable floor of the complex, a diverse texture and the color scheme of the facades, made in a combination of white, brick and golden colors. At the same time, the complex ideally fits into the environment of Stalin's buildings and harmonizes with the color scheme of Moscow. We took into account every little thing so that you can enjoy everyday life. Having pantries will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort in your apartment Transport accessibility: Up to three metro stations: « Polezhayevskaya », MCC « Khoroshevo » and « Zorge » only 10 minutes on foot. The road to Leningradsky Prospekt by car takes 3 minutes to the Garden Ring. Internal infrastructure: The internal territory of LCD « Richard » is fenced and completely isolated from the external environment. For kids, playgrounds with a drop in relief are arranged here. Adult romantics are waiting for benches in a quiet landscape park, cozy sunbeds in the touch garden and pendant chairs in the column gallery. For those who need to work, in the fresh air in a cozy place, sheltered from bad weather, there is a vegetable garden with sockets. For noisy games and meetings with friends, we have created a separate space that will not disturb the serene inner world of the residential complex. On the outside of the house there is a square with sports and playgrounds for children of different ages, where every child will find entertainment for himself.