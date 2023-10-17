Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

from €68,287

35–99 m² 114

Completion date: 2022

Complex location: A unique residential complex located 20 minutes from Moscow along the Kiev highway and surrounded by a pristine forest. In « Park April » it is easy to enjoy life in nature without abandoning the usual level of comfort. This is possible thanks to a unique combination of the benefits of the complex. LCD, surrounded on three sides by forest, will give you the opportunity to breathe deeply and enjoy beautiful views, and developed infrastructure, transport accessibility and a high level of security will bring calm and serenity Transport accessibility: MKAD 20 minutes along the Kiev highway along a modern highway. Bus stop 200 meters from the house. 9 land transport routes, buses to the metro stations South-Western, Salaryevo, Rumyantsevo, Troparevo. 25 minutes at MDC D4 to Kiev Station Internal infrastructure: The developed infrastructure of the residential complex includes a municipal school, a kindergarten, a shopping center and other facilities. The location of the houses is carefully thought out, so beautiful views of the quiet courtyards and the surrounding forest open from the windows, and in just 10 minutes by personal or public transport you will reach any of the twenty schools, clinic or modern sports palace. Of course, in April there will also be shopping complexes, fitness centers and much more. For the roof, tiles are used, which have excellent thermal and noise insulation characteristics. Thanks to ceramic walls throughout the year, the house will have a healthy microclimate, and Belgian brick lining gives a special charm to the facades. You can create a unique housing format that suits you. Spacious kitchen - living room, separate office for work, master bedroom with dressing room and bathroom - apartment with free layout allows you to realize all your ideas On three sides, Park April is surrounded by forest and low-rise private development; there are no harmful industries nearby. Within walking distance are two rivers and a forest massif, from where a successful wind rose brings fresh air Residents of Park April have access to the developed infrastructure of April: two dozen educational institutions, a sports school, a modern sports palace, clinics, fitness centers, shops and shopping complexes. All facilities are located no more than 10 minutes by car.