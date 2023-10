Lyubertsy, Russia

from €59,854

24–110 m² 343

Completion date: 2022

Complex location: The feeling of a cozy house should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. A courtyard without cars, a closed, safe, secure place with convenient access for your car, cleaner air and a guaranteed parking space - and this is far from the advantage of having underground parking. And the presence of pantries will allow you to maintain perfect order and comfort in your apartment! « 1st Lermontovsky » is located near the already established green environment – of the Lyubertsky Park and the Zhuleba Forest Park, which is being transferred to the natural and historical park « Kuzminki ». If you prefer an active family vacation in the fresh air – there are plenty of places for him in the district. From the east, it borders on the metropolitan area of Nekrasovka. On the north side – with a developed modern microdistrict « Red Gorka ». A good location gives tenants the opportunity to travel both in their car and by public transport. Transport accessibility: Within walking distance, the railway station « Lyubertsy-1 ». 5 minutes by car to the metro stations « Nekrasovka », « Kotelniki », « Lermontovsky Prospekt ». Internal infrastructure: Freely move around the inner territory in a barrier-free environment! On the territory of the complex, all conditions have been created both for an active lifestyle and for a quiet pastime: - playgrounds for children of different ages. - Vorkaut sites, sports complexes with areas for children and adult sports. - recreation areas with footpaths and alleys. Also at your service: 4 comprehensive schools, 7 kindergartens, sports and dance, schools, clinics, many shops and supermarkets, including Auchan and several large shopping centers within walking distance.