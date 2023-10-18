Svetlyye Gory, Russia

from €207,482

134–250 m² 18

Completion date: 2024

Complex location: Saburovo Club is a chamber village with only 134 households. The village of Saburovo Club is located in the Krasnogorsk city district, only 10 km from Moscow. The construction of the Pyatnitsky highway high-speed understudy (introduction 2025) will make the road to the city even faster, since it will reduce travel time to Moscow by 2-3 times. The houses are built according to the most modern technologies, and minimalist architecture gracefully fits into a unique natural landscape. Around the club village there is already a rich commercial, entertainment and social infrastructure. Transport accessibility: The cottage village is conveniently located, since there are only 3.3 km to Pyatnitsky highway, 14 km to MKAD, 22 to SVH, TTK 26 km and 29 km to Sadovaya Ring To the stops of land public transport 400-600 m 5-7 min. on foot. To Art. m Pyatnitsky highway 40 min. by bus and by shuttle taxi. Internal infrastructure: By the end of 2023, a school with 1,100 seats and a kindergarten with 253 seats will appear in 7 minute walking distance from the cottage village of Saburovo Klab. In 2024, a school with 825 places and a kindergarten with 310 places will appear in 10-minute walking distance from Saburovo Club. Planned commissioning of the kindergarten April 2024, school July 2024. The territory is divided into 3 zones: - In the entrance area there are: an amphitheater, a wooden stage with a canopy and a retractable screen, luminous benches and swings, a panda park with hammers, a children's playing space with a sandbox, a lawn for games, adult recreation areas, a dog playground and a bike path. In winter, a Christmas tree is installed here. Thanks to its architecture, the entrance group itself turns into a slide the place of attraction of all residents of the village. - In the quiet recreation area you can be alone with yourself and your feelings, studying the voices of birds on the interactive panel and breathing in the aromas of spicy herbs. - Those who want to feel a surge of energy go to the sports zone. There are playgrounds, simulators, as well as a sports ground with a ring and a gate of 9x18 m. - A 570 m long Force Boulevard and 6 m wide stretched through all the zones. Walking and cycling paths are equipped along it. Basically, the nature of the sites is sports, with simulators and on-site complexes for children and adults. But there are places for board games, as well as benches for relaxation.