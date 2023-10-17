  1. Realting.com
New buildings in Kaliningrad, Russia

Residential quarter Экоквартал «РусскаЯ ЕвропА»
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
€143,367
Area 67–165 m²
52 properties 52
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Russkaya Evropa
The «Russian Europe» eco-neighborhood will consist of 6 residential complexes and an educational cluster built on the «slow city» principle. The total area of the neighborhood is over 20 hectares. The project is designed to be ready in 7-10 years and will be implemented by 2030. The first complex of the eco-neighborhood is called «Address of Happiness» and consists of 5 residential buildings with 641 apartments, which are planned to be commissioned in 2023. Additional Highlights: • Rooftops as outdoor recreation areas — now you can do sports and yoga on the roof, arrange warm gatherings with friends, and enjoy stunning views. • Parking for cars around and below the eco-neighborhood — spacious storage rooms are also provided in the underground parking. The presence of all socially significant installations on the territory of the eco-neighborhood: school, kindergarten, children’s clinic, and all the necessary leisure venues — restaurants, cafes, sports clubs, children’s development schools, shops, beauty salons, etc. • A variety of layouts: one-, two-, three- and four-room apartments with an area of 51.8-168.4 sq. m. Kaliningrad is a truly unique city where European and Slavic cultures are combined. This region is the only special economic zone of its kind in Russia with a preferential tax regime for investors and entrepreneurs. What Kaliningrad offers to investors: Zero rate on profit in the first 6 years of a project (while the starting point of the project is getting the first profit) Income tax rate of 10% from 7 to 12 years of the project Zero property tax in the first 6 years; from 7 to 12 years — 1.1% Insurance premiums for the first 7 years of the project — 7.6% instead of 30% • Privileges on customs payments for imported equipment Additional bonuses for residents and investors of the Kaliningrad region are its proximity to Europe and an almost central location in terms of the logistics of key European routes. We should not forget about the powerful migration growth that has been recorded in the last decade, which means that housing construction here is one of the drivers of the region’s development. On November 10, 2021, the first residential complex «Address of Happiness» of the eco-neighborhood «Russian Europe» in Kaliningrad became a laureate of the CREDO National Competition at the St. Petersburg International Housing Congress.
Residential quarter River Park
Guryevsk, Russia
from
€50,038
Completion date: 2024
Agency: Westdream
Comfort in the residential area ‑ River Park Project – in Guryevsk near Kaliningrad in a favorable and ecological area. The unique architectural concept of the project harmoniously combines modern architectural trends with classic elements. Special charm and beauty 5 ‑ added to floor houses ‑ milk / P facades
Residential quarter Svetlogorsk-3
Svetlogorsk, Russia
from
€96,110
Completion date: 2024
Agency: Westdream
LCD Svetlogorsk 3 — is not only a residential complex, but a complete micro-quarter that consists of more than 1000 apartments. Low-rise buildings near the sea, on which 1000 meters, commercial space of various types on the first floors of — are the key to comfort and comfort for the residents. This place is ideal for those who want to live or relax in an ecological place by the sea.
Residential complex Rybnaya Derevnya
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
€154,914
Completion date: 2022
Agency: Westdream
LCD Fish Village is not just a residential complex. In fact, this is a new attraction in Kaliningrad and a new attraction. Expressive facades, the most touristy travel destination, an area with a highly developed infrastructure, a large number of parking spaces. All features of the complex show its attractiveness both as a main residence and as a resting place. The developer is responsible for a favorable business environment. Various areas of activity will be located on the ground floor of the complex. A large number of machines, a closed and guarded residential area, the exclusive decoration of common areas and the wonderful view of the Pregol river: one of the most renowned complexes in Kaliningrad is waiting for its residents.
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
€97,375
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Westdream
House on Dmitry Donsky from the IPC company is a residential complex of comfort class in a prestigious area. Next door - premium houses. This is the central location in Kaliningrad. The facade of the house is stylish and modern, layouts with large kitchens will suit many. In the underground parking lot, it is planned to install a machine for washing wheels at the exit. On the ground floor there is a shopping gallery for the convenience of tenants.
Residential complex Palmburg
Guryevsky District, Russia
from
€62,598
Completion date: 2024
Agency: Westdream
ZH Palmburg from one of the largest developers in Kaliningrad offers life near the river from the pier. This way you can buy a yacht and drive into the open sea, mainly from the apartment. The system is successful, the complex is low, the air is fresh. Very close to Kaliningrad —.
Residential complex Pribaltiyskaya Rivera
Zelenogradsk, Russia
from
€65,759
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Westdream
LCD The Baltic Riviera — is a comfortable and interesting project - by one of the largest coastal developers. 7 minutes to the sea on foot. This area of Zelenogradsk is currently being actively developed. The complex is very practical for a permanent stay. It is also good to have real estate in such an inviting complex with excellent architecture that has become the corporate identity of this developer.
Residential complex Karlshof
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
€246,598
Completion date: 2015
Agency: Westdream
LCD Karlshof was one of the first skyscrapers in Kaliningrad. The design of the apartments is very comfortable. The location — is one of the most central: next to Central Park and a 10-minute walk from the center. High quality construction, expensive materials and one of the most experienced developers in the — region the key to an excellent purchase of luxury properties.
Residential quarter Nahimovskiy kvartal
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
€65,759
Completion date: 2024
Agency: Westdream
The Nakhimov district — is a new microdistrict in the north - east of Kaliningrad at the end of Artillery Street. This place has extremely interesting new buildings and a well-kept private sector. Near the — school and kindergarten. The area is developing very actively. And the center is not far away. The facades of the complex are different, but interesting and modern. And the design is very comfortable.
Residential complex Dom na Batalnoy
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
€55,643
Completion date: 2022
Agency: Westdream
House on the Batal — is another development project for the dynamic developing Moscow region of Kaliningrad. The developer with many years of experience and reputation offers to buy apartments with interesting designs, a landscaped patio and modern facade solutions. The house looks harmonious with the surrounding buildings. Not far from the house is all the necessary infrastructure.
Apartment building Gorkiy
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
€80,935
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Westdream
The Gorki house combines an excellent location, high-quality building materials and the excellent reputation of the Kaliningradostroyinvest developer.
Residential quarter Novyy gorod
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
€58,172
Completion date: 2022
Agency: Westdream
LCD The New City is located in the microdistrict Cosmodemyansky near Kaliningrad. Around — green beds and lakes. From here it is very convenient to go to coastal cities. This area has the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life. The complex itself is aesthetic, the design is competent and comfortable. Improvement of the terraces on the plain. Entry to — without steps, which is very important.
Residential complex Vasilki
Vasilkovo, Russia
from
€44,261
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Westdream
The "Vasilki" residential complex is located on the eastern outskirts of Kaliningrad, north of -. A distinctive feature of practical designs —, underground parking, and pantries. In a word, everything you need for a comfortable life.
Residential complex Solo
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
€67,656
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Westdream
ZHK Solo — high-rise building project in the Central District of Kaliningrad. Modern architecture, underground parking, proximity to the city center, experienced developer and comfortable layout — the components of a good home in the future.
Residential complex Levada
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
€60,792
Completion date: 2024
Agency: Westdream
Levada LCD is located in a very picturesque place —, surrounded by lakes. The dominant feature of improving the terrace will also be a pond that is equipped with a promenade and where adults and children can relax. The — design for a variety of flavors, but all — are ergonomic and comfortable. At the moment the prices are among the lowest, although the place is excellent. The city center — is not far. This part of the Moscow region of Kaliningrad is closer to the exit of the center. The entire necessary infrastructure has been developed for a long time.
Residential quarter Nevskiy park
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
€64,495
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Westdream
Nevsky Park - neighborhood of residential buildings in northern Kaliningrad. The project includes the idea of creating open public spaces designed for recreation for residents and guests of the district. It was possible to increase the area of these spaces by reducing the construction density. She explains the appearance of tall buildings – houses are gradually gaining nine-story altitude on Arsenal Street at 17 stories near the overpass.
Apartment building ZhK Alpy
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
€68,294
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Westdream
Alpin Resident Complex — new architectural dominant in the north - east of Kaliningrad. Around — the private sector and low buildings. Fresh air everywhere. The location is such that the entire infrastructure is nearby, not far from the city center.
Residential complex Alpenshtadt
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
€53,746
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Westdream
The residential complex Alpenstadt is a huge new area in the north of Kaliningrad. Explosions are planned 6. The complex is surrounded by private buildings and natural landscapes. Advantages: modern design, underground parking and equipped playgrounds. And also: many years of experience and reputation of the developer.
Residential complex Tri kita
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
€66,178
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Westdream
LCD Three whales are located near one of the largest parks in Kaliningrad — Max Ashmann Park. It is a private building, nature is perfect here. The complex adapts harmoniously to the existing environment. The apartments are designed according to modern trends, there is an underground car park.
Residential complex Klen
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
€83,464
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Westdream
LCD Maple is one of the few new projects located in the Central part of Kaliningrad. The place is quiet and prestigious. The complex itself is interestingly presented. The nebanal facades and excellent landscaping of the courtyard will make living in this house as comfortable as possible.
Residential complex Belyy sad
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
€51,849
Completion date: 2022
Agency: Westdream
The residential complex „ White garden ” is located in southern Kaliningrad, far from the center. This part of the Moscow region is famous for its excellent social infrastructure. The price in this area is lower than in others, but the quality of the structure is increasing. The developer has extensive experience. The complex looks elegant and the improvements should be very decent. You can also familiarize yourself with the design interior of the entrances.
Residential complex Stereo
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
€45,526
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Westdream
ZHK Stereo is a huge complex of 4 houses in the Kaliningrad district of Moscow. This place is actively built, the infrastructure is nearby. The complex itself is a modern style, small apartments and many neighbors. For lovers of active life.
Residential complex Leto
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
€58,172
Completion date: 2022
Agency: Westdream
ZHK Summer from one of the largest developers of Kaliningrad is an excellent version of multi-story development in a picturesque place and with rich characteristics. A courtyard without cars and underground parking is a premium comfort. Lake embankment, view from the windows to this lake, green array around, like all the necessary infrastructure.

The increase in demand for housing in Kaliningrad, which has been taking place for several years, was one of the reasons for the construction boom in the city. The number of people who want to buy an apartment in Kaliningrad’s new buildings is constantly growing, and real estate is bought both for personal residence and for income generation.

Advantages of new buildings

Compared to the old housing stock, new buildings in Kaliningrad have a number of advantages. They are located in areas with an excellent social structure and in ecologically clean, green areas: for example, the residential complex in Kaliningrad «Tri kita» («Three whales») is located near the Max Ashmann Park, and you can see woodlands and lakes from the windows of the apartments of the residential complex «Novy gorod» (New city). Residential complexes under construction are designed in accordance with modern ideas about convenient housing and a comfortable urban environment: not only are there mandatory parking lots, but having an open public space near the houses is also a must.

Besides, apartments in new buildings in Kaliningrad are an excellent investment of your money. Since the transformation of Kaliningrad and its surroundings into a popular tourist route is expected to enliven the rental market, any apartment can be rented to tourists in summer. A similar investment is also beneficial in the long term: according to REALTING, in the near future the cost of a square meter in the city will increase.

The apartments you can buy

Those who are interested in new buildings in Kaliningrad can buy:

  • studios with an area from 22 sq. m;
  • one- and two-room apartments;
  • superior apartments with 3-4 rooms;
  • apartments in clubhouses.

Prices

As is the case everywhere, it is cheapest to buy housing in a new building in Kaliningrad directly from the developer: in houses under construction «at the pit stage», studios are sold for 57-64 thousand euros. In commissioned housing complexes, the prices are higher: a 2-room apartment with an area of 69sq. m costs 136 thousand euros, and 4-room will cost from 224 to 335 thousand euros. The most expensive housing is found in elite complexes like «Rybnaya Derevnia» (Fishing Village): prices for apartments there begin at 154 thousand euros. 

If you’re interested in a new home in Kaliningrad, check out Realting.com. Considering that the demand for Kaliningrad real estate does not decrease, it is not worth postponing the purchase: after all, prices can increase tomorrow.

