New buildings in Kaliningrad, Russia

The increase in demand for housing in Kaliningrad, which has been taking place for several years, was one of the reasons for the construction boom in the city. The number of people who want to buy an apartment in Kaliningrad’s new buildings is constantly growing, and real estate is bought both for personal residence and for income generation.

Advantages of new buildings

Compared to the old housing stock, new buildings in Kaliningrad have a number of advantages. They are located in areas with an excellent social structure and in ecologically clean, green areas: for example, the residential complex in Kaliningrad «Tri kita» («Three whales») is located near the Max Ashmann Park, and you can see woodlands and lakes from the windows of the apartments of the residential complex «Novy gorod» (New city). Residential complexes under construction are designed in accordance with modern ideas about convenient housing and a comfortable urban environment: not only are there mandatory parking lots, but having an open public space near the houses is also a must.

Besides, apartments in new buildings in Kaliningrad are an excellent investment of your money. Since the transformation of Kaliningrad and its surroundings into a popular tourist route is expected to enliven the rental market, any apartment can be rented to tourists in summer. A similar investment is also beneficial in the long term: according to REALTING, in the near future the cost of a square meter in the city will increase.

The apartments you can buy

Those who are interested in new buildings in Kaliningrad can buy:

studios with an area from 22 sq. m;

one- and two-room apartments;

superior apartments with 3-4 rooms;

apartments in clubhouses.

Prices

As is the case everywhere, it is cheapest to buy housing in a new building in Kaliningrad directly from the developer: in houses under construction «at the pit stage», studios are sold for 57-64 thousand euros. In commissioned housing complexes, the prices are higher: a 2-room apartment with an area of 69sq. m costs 136 thousand euros, and 4-room will cost from 224 to 335 thousand euros. The most expensive housing is found in elite complexes like «Rybnaya Derevnia» (Fishing Village): prices for apartments there begin at 154 thousand euros.

If you're interested in a new home in Kaliningrad, check out Realting.com. Considering that the demand for Kaliningrad real estate does not decrease, it is not worth postponing the purchase: after all, prices can increase tomorrow.