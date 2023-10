Enem, Russia

from €166,000

Completion date: 2024

We present to your attention a modern residential complex, successfully located in the resort area of Alanya - Kargyjak. A beautiful sandy beach and a well-maintained promenade are just 200 meters from the residence. The residence consists of two 5-story buildings, which feature 2, 3-room apartments, as well as two-level penthouses. The complex will be commissioned in January 2024. The initial installment is 50% of the apartment you have chosen, the rest is interest-free installment until the end of construction. The infrastructure of the complex will include: an outdoor pool with a children's section, a garden with flowers, palm trees and ornamental plants, a playground, a fitness room and much more. Care for the territory of the complex will be carried out by the manager. The developed infrastructure of this region, the immediate proximity of various cultural and domestic objects, green surroundings with mountain landscapes, orange and banana groves will appreciate both lovers of a relaxing holiday and those, who prefers an active lifestyle.