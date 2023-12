Jaskowice, Poland

from €113,000

Completion date: 2025

An apartment of 48,04 m2 m2 with a balkony 5.60 m2, and a mezzanine on level 3 (20.87 m2) consisting of a room with a kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom, communication INVESTMENT DESCRIPTION Aleja Zbożowa Etap 2.0 consists of multi-family buildings consisting of apartments with a wide range of choices. The buildings have three floors - a total of 47 apartments in various sizes from 27 to 78 m2 ground floor apartments with gardens or mini terraces and all apartments on the upper floors have balconies. The buildings also have an underground floor with a garage. The area of the estate is closed and thanks to that I become more safe, we will find a large playground in the area. It is an ideal place for people who appreciate peace and quiet, and at the same time need to have access to the full urban infrastructure at their fingertips. Aleja Zbożowa has been carefully designed and is characterized by intimacy and comfort. DELIVERY DATE Completion of construction: Q1 2025 Possibility to buy a place in the underground garage with a storage room number of above-ground parking spaces available to residents of the estate: 21