Residential properties for sale in Netherlands, Netherlands

North Holland
125
Amsterdam
123
128 properties total found
3 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Amsterdam. Center. Prestigious quarter in which they are : State Museum, Van Gogh Museum,…
€475,000
6 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
6 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 6
Area 201 m²
Amsterdam. Three-level apartment with a view of the bay. Apartment area 201 m2 + 28 m2 rooft…
€1,15M
4 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
4 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Amsterdam. Duplex beautiful apartment in the historical center of Amsterdam. House built in …
€950,000
5 room apartment with yard in Amsterdam, Netherlands
5 room apartment with yard
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
Amsterdam. 5-room apartments on the ground floor in the new residential complex Year built: …
€683,200
3 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 3
Amsterdam. The historical center of the city. House built in 1720. Complete restructuring an…
€728,000
3 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 4
Netherlands. Amsterdam Apartment with a balcony 3-room apartment with a balcony in a modern …
€364,000
Villa with garage in Purmerend, Netherlands
Villa with garage
Purmerend, Netherlands
Area 165 m²
The city of Purmerend, 25 km from Amsterdam. Villa with a large garden and garage. Land in f…
€495,000
House in Purmerend, Netherlands
House
Purmerend, Netherlands
Area 210 m²
The city of Purmerend is 25 km from Amsterdam. Three-story house in the city center. The con…
€475,000
3 room apartment in The Hague, Netherlands
3 room apartment
The Hague, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 2
The Hague. Three bedroom apartment near the boulevard (Snow Sea coast). Area 108 m2 + balcon…
€365,750
4 room apartment with sauna in The Hague, Netherlands
4 room apartment with sauna
The Hague, Netherlands
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
The Hague. Apartments in the historic city center are just 250 meters from the Dutch Parliam…
€782,800
9 room house in Amsterdam, Netherlands
9 room house
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 15
Area 479 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam Grand House on the central channel. Large beautiful 6-storey house on …
€4,76M
9 room house with elevator, with sauna in Amsterdam, Netherlands
9 room house with elevator, with sauna
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 13
Area 650 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam Chic house on the channel Chic large 5-storey house on a canal in the …
€7,59M
5 room house in Amsterdam, Netherlands
5 room house
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 5
Area 175 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam House in the center of Amsterdam Small residential three-story house i…
€953,750
3 room apartment with terrace in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment with terrace
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 2
Netherlands.Amsterdam 3 bedroom apartment with a terrace 3 bedroom apartment on the second f…
€666,400
4 room apartment with terrace in Amsterdam, Netherlands
4 room apartment with terrace
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam Dvochurovnevny penthouse with a terrace Dvochurovnevy penthouse in an …
€666,400
3 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
Netherlands.Amsterdam Duplex apartment in the center of Dvochurovnev apartment on 3-4 floors…
€672,000
2 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
2 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam Apartment with a balcony in the house on the channel Apartment with a …
€515,200
3 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam 3 bedroom apartment in a house on a canal 3-room apartment in an old h…
€558,880
3 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
Floor 2
Netherlands.Amsterdam Apartment in a historic house on the Canal Apartment on the second flo…
€504,000
3 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam Dvochurovnevny penthouse Dvochurovnev 3-room penthouse in a very cozy …
€502,880
5 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
5 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 5
Area 143 m²
Floor 3
Netherlands Amsterdam House Apartments with 2 New Terraces 5 -room apartment house, separate…
€502,880
3 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
Netherlands Amsterdam Apartment in the center of Amsterdam 3 bedroom apartment in the center…
€487,200
Apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 76 m²
Floor 3
Netherlands.Amsterdam Apartment in a house on the Amstel River Apartment with a balcony in a…
€476,000
6 room house in Amsterdam, Netherlands
6 room house
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 6
Area 206 m²
Netherlands 17 km from Amsterdam House in the suburbs of Amsterdam 3-storey cozy house in.Ha…
€514,080
Apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Area 95 m²
Netherlands Amsterdam Apartment with French balcony Apartment in a modern house with "French…
€446,880
4 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
4 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Floor 8
Netherlands.Amsterdam Apartment in a new house by the lake Very bright 4-room apartment in a…
€420,000
3 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 2
Netherlands.Amsterdam 3 bedroom apartment in a house on a canal 3-room apartment in an old h…
€431,200
2 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
2 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5
Netherlands.Amsterdam Apartment in a historic house 2-room apartment on the 5th floor of a h…
€369,600
3 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Netherlands Amsterdam 3 - bedroom apartments with a balcony 3 - room apartments with a balco…
€380,800
2 room apartment in Amsterdam, Netherlands
2 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
Netherlands Amsterdam Apartment near Rembrandt Museum 2-room apartment in the historic cente…
€481,600
