Show properties list
Realting.com
Netherlands
Residential
Amsterdam
Residential properties for sale in Amsterdam, Netherlands
apartments
100
houses
23
Clear all
123 properties total found
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
3
85 m²
Amsterdam. Center. Prestigious quarter in which they are : State Museum, Van Gogh Museum,…
€475,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
6
201 m²
Amsterdam. Three-level apartment with a view of the bay. Apartment area 201 m2 + 28 m2 rooft…
€1,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
4
200 m²
Amsterdam. Duplex beautiful apartment in the historical center of Amsterdam. House built in …
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment with yard
Amsterdam, Netherlands
5
120 m²
1
Amsterdam. 5-room apartments on the ground floor in the new residential complex Year built: …
€683,200
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
3
83 m²
3
Amsterdam. The historical center of the city. House built in 1720. Complete restructuring an…
€728,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
3
87 m²
4
Netherlands. Amsterdam Apartment with a balcony 3-room apartment with a balcony in a modern …
€364,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Amsterdam, Netherlands
15
479 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam Grand House on the central channel. Large beautiful 6-storey house on …
€4,76M
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house with elevator, with sauna
Amsterdam, Netherlands
13
650 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam Chic house on the channel Chic large 5-storey house on a canal in the …
€7,59M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Amsterdam, Netherlands
5
175 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam House in the center of Amsterdam Small residential three-story house i…
€953,750
1
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace
Amsterdam, Netherlands
3
140 m²
2
Netherlands.Amsterdam 3 bedroom apartment with a terrace 3 bedroom apartment on the second f…
€666,400
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with terrace
Amsterdam, Netherlands
4
130 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam Dvochurovnevny penthouse with a terrace Dvochurovnevy penthouse in an …
€666,400
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
3
100 m²
3
Netherlands.Amsterdam Duplex apartment in the center of Dvochurovnev apartment on 3-4 floors…
€672,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
2
76 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam Apartment with a balcony in the house on the channel Apartment with a …
€515,200
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
3
130 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam 3 bedroom apartment in a house on a canal 3-room apartment in an old h…
€558,880
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
3
103 m²
2
Netherlands.Amsterdam Apartment in a historic house on the Canal Apartment on the second flo…
€504,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
3
82 m²
Netherlands.Amsterdam Dvochurovnevny penthouse Dvochurovnev 3-room penthouse in a very cozy …
€502,880
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
5
143 m²
3
Netherlands Amsterdam House Apartments with 2 New Terraces 5 -room apartment house, separate…
€502,880
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
3
80 m²
2
Netherlands Amsterdam Apartment in the center of Amsterdam 3 bedroom apartment in the center…
€487,200
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
76 m²
3
Netherlands.Amsterdam Apartment in a house on the Amstel River Apartment with a balcony in a…
€476,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Amsterdam, Netherlands
6
206 m²
Netherlands 17 km from Amsterdam House in the suburbs of Amsterdam 3-storey cozy house in.Ha…
€514,080
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
95 m²
Netherlands Amsterdam Apartment with French balcony Apartment in a modern house with "French…
€446,880
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
4
135 m²
8
Netherlands.Amsterdam Apartment in a new house by the lake Very bright 4-room apartment in a…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
3
77 m²
2
Netherlands.Amsterdam 3 bedroom apartment in a house on a canal 3-room apartment in an old h…
€431,200
1
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
2
51 m²
5
Netherlands.Amsterdam Apartment in a historic house 2-room apartment on the 5th floor of a h…
€369,600
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
3
96 m²
Netherlands Amsterdam 3 - bedroom apartments with a balcony 3 - room apartments with a balco…
€380,800
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
2
48 m²
3
Netherlands Amsterdam Apartment near Rembrandt Museum 2-room apartment in the historic cente…
€481,600
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace
Amsterdam, Netherlands
3
76 m²
4
Netherlands Amsterdam Apartment in a house with a rooftop terrace 3 - bedroom apartment on t…
€616,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
3
68 m²
5
Netherlands Amsterdam Apartment in the house by the bay 3 - bedroom apartment in the center …
€364,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
3
75 m²
2
Netherlands Amsterdam Apartment with high ceilings 3 -room apartment with high ceilings in a…
€582,400
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Amsterdam, Netherlands
3
85 m²
2
Netherlands Amsterdam Apartment in western Amsterdam 3 - bedroom apartment on 2 floor 12 - f…
€358,400
Recommend
Leave a request
