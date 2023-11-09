Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Morocco
  3. Residential
  4. Rabat-Salé-Kenitra

Residential properties for sale in Rabat-Salé-Kenitra, Morocco

Rabat
71
Harhoura
3
75 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 5 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
EXCLUSIVELY AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Hay Nahda. Villa of 600 …
€1,78M
Villa 4 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 645 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Hay Riad. Very sunny villa with a ga…
€2,09M
Apartment in Moulay Bousselham, Morocco
Apartment
Moulay Bousselham, Morocco
Area 186 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling commercial premises in Rabat l'Océan. Commercial prem…
€814,926
3 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
3 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Orangeraie. Crossing ap…
€1,20M
2 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
2 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
EXCLUSIVELY AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Témara Ouled Mtaa. Apartm…
€381,996
4 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
4 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 850 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi ONEP. This is a charming con…
€4,71M
Villa 4 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies selling a villa in Rabat Hay Riad. Villa with garde…
€1,73M
Villa 6 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 6 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 040 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a Villa in Rabat Souissi Large new villa with 1 outdo…
€5,09M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Rabat, Morocco
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a riad in the Oudayas of Rabat. A Riad with an area o…
€560,261
3 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
3 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Hassan. Beautiful …
€799,646
3 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
3 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Hassan. Beautiful apartment of …
€738,526
4 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
4 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 423 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling a penthouse in Rabat Souissi. Apartment on the top f…
€1,78M
4 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
4 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Orangeraie du Souissi. …
€1,71M
Apartment in Rabat, Morocco
Apartment
Rabat, Morocco
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling commercial premises in Rabat Center Ville. Commercial…
€432,929
4 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
4 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies are selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Orangerai…
€1,78M
Apartment in Rabat, Morocco
Apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Area 65 m²
Aykana real estate agencies is selling a commercial premises in Rabat Hassan. Commercial pre…
€50,933
3 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
3 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Salé La Marina. Magnificent apartment…
€1,15M
Apartment in Rabat, Morocco
Apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Area 45 m²
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a Commercial Premise in Salé Marina. Sal…
€534,795
Villa 6 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 6 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 399 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Mabella. Villa with an area of 399 m…
€1,02M
2 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
2 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Orangeraie. Apartment …
€1,02M
Apartment in Rabat, Morocco
Apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Area 70 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a business in Rabat city center. Located at avenue Ha…
€1,15M
3 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
3 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
AYKANA Real Estate Agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Jnane Souissi. Beautifu…
€636,661
3 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
3 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
AYKANA Real Estate Agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi Jnane Souissi Beautiful…
€763,993
Apartment in Rabat, Morocco
Apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Area 3 000 m²
AYKANA Real Estate Agencies is selling a school in Rabat Souissi. Nursery and primary educat…
€6,37M
Villa 4 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 4 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Mabella. A small villa with an area …
€662,134
Villa 5 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 5 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 6 489 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi. - Property Area: 6489 m² - …
€7,64M
3 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
3 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Souissi in Jnane S…
€776,734
Apartment in Rabat, Morocco
Apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Area 75 m²
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a café in the villa center of Rabat. On …
€916,801
3 room apartment in Rabat, Morocco
3 room apartment
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling an apartment in Rabat Hassan. Apartment to renovate, …
€865,868
Villa 5 room villa in Rabat, Morocco
Villa 5 room villa
Rabat, Morocco
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 160 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi. Magnificent furnished archi…
€6,88M

Property types in Rabat-Salé-Kenitra

apartments
houses

Properties features in Rabat-Salé-Kenitra, Morocco

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir