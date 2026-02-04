Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pachalik de Tanger bashwyt tnjt, Morocco

houses
3
3 properties total found
House 18 rooms in Tangier, Morocco
House 18 rooms
Tangier, Morocco
Rooms 18
Area 980 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Tangier, Morocco
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Tangier, Morocco
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Two adjacent houses with gardens are for sale in the popular Marchand area of Tangier. One o…
$4,03M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tangier, Morocco
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tangier, Morocco
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 900 m²
Exceptional villa located in a quiet area, just a stone's throw from the Kasbah of Tangier a…
$6,80M
