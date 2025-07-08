Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Mexico
  3. Xochitepec
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Xochitepec, Mexico

houses
4
4 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Xochitepec, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Xochitepec, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Santa Fe: Model 121.93 m2.Amenities: children's games, tennis court, basketball, football, g…
$1,70M
1 bedroom house in Alpuyeca, Mexico
1 bedroom house
Alpuyeca, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
This is the opportunity you have been looking for to have your own country house!, Land: 485…
$1,50M
2 bedroom house in Xochitepec, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Xochitepec, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
M2 of land: 900Construction m2: 209Beautiful house of a level consisting of the following ch…
$3,53M
Properties features in Xochitepec, Mexico

