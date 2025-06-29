Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Veracruz, Mexico

Coatzacoalcos
4
Xalapa
3
42 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Boca del Rio, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Boca del Rio, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 759 m²
3 -level house, p1: garage, warehouse, roomGames, half bathroom, lobby, 2 bedrooms with bath…
$8,84M
2 bedroom house in Nogales, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Nogales, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Magnificent house located in Aquiles Serdán that has the followingFeatures:House with 3 bedr…
$1,07M
3 bedroom house in Boca del Rio, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Boca del Rio, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
HOUSE ROOMFresh water, lot 23, apple 33, Graciano Sanchez, Boca del Río, Veracruz. Make your…
$1,65M
3 bedroom house in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Coatzacoalcos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Magnificent house located in oil company that has the followingFeatures:House with 3 bedroom…
$1,45M
4 bedroom house in Jose Cardel, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Jose Cardel, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
House room.Developed in 2 levels that have the following characteristics:Dining room, kitche…
$2,45M
4 bedroom house in Xalapa, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Xalapa, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 413 m²
Discover this magnificent residence for sale, designed by the renowned architect Cramer, loc…
$14,00M
2 bedroom house in Poza Rica, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Poza Rica, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
House for sale*Paid from the bank credit**Immediate delivery**Appointment 72 hours in advanc…
$2,01M
3 bedroom house in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Coatzacoalcos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
HOUSE ROOMXicotencatl, lot 26 A, Mza 101, effort of the brothers of work, Coatzacoalcos, Ver…
$1,69M
3 bedroom house in Boca del Rio, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Boca del Rio, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 554 m²
Beautiful property located in the exclusive gold coast zone, in Boca del Río, Veracruz. KNOW…
$13,50M
2 bedroom house in Medellin, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Medellin, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Description: House room.Total land area 599.00 m2Construction surface 75.00 m2Length:96.1456…
$1,32M
3 bedroom house in Mandinga y Matoza, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mandinga y Matoza, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
263.78 M2 Terreno300.00 m2 Construction2 Casas de 2 niveles ubicados en una zona habitaciona…
$1,61M
3 bedroom house in Xalapa, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Xalapa, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
231.0 m2 of construction.Pretty and cozy sale house in fractionation, it has an excellent di…
$3,40M
2 bedroom house in Medellin, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Medellin, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
3,495.25 M2 Terreno793.85 m2 ConstructionThere are 15 houses in Housing Unit Professor Adam …
$2,43M
2 bedroom house in Martinez de la Torre, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Martinez de la Torre, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 12 724 m²
OPPORTUNITY VALUE$ 54,172,552.50M2 of land: 28902M2 of construction: 12724Site where a housi…
$5,42B
3 bedroom house in Medellin, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Medellin, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 173 m²
1,417.50 M2 Terreno1,173.08 m2 ConstructionThere are 21 duplex -type houses each developed i…
$2,06M
3 bedroom house in Boca del Rio, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Boca del Rio, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
House for sale*Counted**Immediate delivery**Appointment 72 hours in advance*House room devel…
$1,12M
2 bedroom house in Perote, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Perote, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Magnificent house located in Perote that has the followingFeatures:House with 2 bedrooms, 2 …
$1,01M
2 bedroom house in Cosoleacaque, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Cosoleacaque, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
House located in Minatitlan Veracruz that has the following characteristics:435 m2 of land, …
$1,61M
2 bedroom house in Poza Rica, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Poza Rica, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Investment opportunity;Figure your capital in the real estate market.Take advantage of the e…
$1,08M
3 bedroom house in Xalapa, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Xalapa, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 430 m²
430.21 of construction.352 of land.Pretty and large house sale, it has an excellent distribu…
$3,40M
3 bedroom house in Boca del Rio, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Boca del Rio, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 199 m²
House roomTotal land area 199.72 m2Construction surface 342.m2
$3,74M
2 bedroom house in Mandinga y Matoza, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Mandinga y Matoza, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
259.06 M2 Terreno149.91 m2 ConstructionNice house consists: living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms…
$1,48M
3 bedroom house in Cosoleacaque, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Cosoleacaque, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
HOUSE LOCATED Solidarity El Naranjito, Cosoleacaque, Veracruz that has the following charact…
$1,21M
4 bedroom house in Alto Lucero de Gutierrez Barrios, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Alto Lucero de Gutierrez Barrios, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
27.8 hectaresAt the edge of the Gulf of Mexico4 bedrooms, 2 with dressing room, the main wit…
$97,00M
4 bedroom house in Boca del Rio, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Boca del Rio, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 638 m²
400 m2 land and 638 m2 constructionBeautiful house with excellent distribution, room area, f…
$5,50M
2 bedroom house in Boca del Rio, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Boca del Rio, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Description: Two -level room home.Total land area 300 m2Construction surface 400 m2*Sales va…
$5,91M
4 bedroom house in El Paraiso La Charca, Mexico
4 bedroom house
El Paraiso La Charca, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 509 m²
Home house developed on two levelsMake your best offer about the sale value and buy it at a …
$2,55M
4 bedroom house in Boca del Rio, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Boca del Rio, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Linda Casa located in one of the most exclusive areas of Veracruz.It has 400m2 of constructi…
$3,55M
2 bedroom house in Mandinga y Matoza, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Mandinga y Matoza, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
Description: House room.Total land area 180.55 m2Construction surface 149.91 m2(In case of m…
$1,69M
3 bedroom house in Alvarado, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Alvarado, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 316 m²
316.6 m2 of construction.Linda and large house in subdivision, has an excellent distribution…
$4,75M
