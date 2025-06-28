Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Toluca
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Toluca, Mexico

houses
14
14 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Toluca, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Toluca, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
House developed in 2 levels gutted with 101 m2 of surface and 157. m2 of construction.Ground…
$2,10M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Santiago Tlacotepec, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Santiago Tlacotepec, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 212 m²
House with 921 m2 of land, 212 m2 of contestation, house consisting of: living room, dining …
$1,77M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Toluca, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Toluca, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
I present this excellent opportunity to acquire a lovely house in the exclusive Villa Toscan…
$2,47M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
House in Toluca, Mexico
House
Toluca, Mexico
Area 1 112 m²
Sale: $ 30,000,000 mxn1,112 m2 Construction627 m2 terrenoParking for 15 vehiclesCLAVE: LS-ED…
$30,00M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in San Lorenzo Tepaltitlan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
San Lorenzo Tepaltitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Wide, functional and beautiful house with the following distribution: Ground floor, two cove…
$2,40M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Santiago Tlacotepec, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Santiago Tlacotepec, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
721 m2 of land, 306 m2 of consttuction.It has the following characteristics:Patio for 2 cars…
$1,93M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Guadalupe Totoltepec, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Guadalupe Totoltepec, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
By appointmentImmediate deliveryCommercial value: $ 2,212,600Opportunity value: $ 1,702,0001…
$1,71M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Guadalupe Totoltepec, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Guadalupe Totoltepec, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
142.0 of construction.214.0 of land.Pretty and cozy house, it has an excellent distribution …
$2,07M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Toluca, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Toluca, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Nice and large house located in the Salvador Sánchez neighborhood in Toluca, has the followi…
$1,93M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in La Constitucion, Mexico
2 bedroom house
La Constitucion, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Nice house with a parking drawer that has the following characteristics:96 m2 of land, 124.9…
$2,30M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Toluca, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Toluca, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
85 m2 construction and 68 m2 landRoom 2 levels. Located inside a closed subdivision, surroun…
$1,30M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in La Constitucion, Mexico
2 bedroom house
La Constitucion, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Your new home in Toluca: space, comfort and excellent locationImagine living in a city with …
$1,73M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Cacalomacan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Cacalomacan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
921 m2 of land, 210 m2 of construction.The house has the following characteristics:Living ro…
$1,77M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Toluca, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Toluca, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
House for sale in geovillas Los Cedros, Toluca - wide and with excellent distributionLocated…
$1,03M
Leave a request

Properties features in Toluca, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go