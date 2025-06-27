Show property on map Show properties list
3 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
House developed on 2 levels that have the following characteristics:-265 m2 of land-252 m2 o…
$2,84M
3 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
House for sale600 m2 of land400 m2 of construction2 level room has the following characteris…
$4,93M
5 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
We present an impressive house for sale located in Tlalnepantla that offers a unique and ver…
$4,75M
2 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 196 m²
House for sale160 M2 Terreno196.54 m2 ConstructionThree -level room room: N1 Parking in fron…
$4,59M
3 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
285.5 of construction.150.0 of land.Pretty and cozy house, it has an excellent distribution …
$4,36M
3 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
House developed on 2 levels that have the following characteristics:126 m2 of land, 152 m2 o…
$2,76M
7 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla, Mexico
7 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla, Mexico
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 288 m²
It measures 120 meters of land and 288 meters of constructionPapers in order, public writing…
$6,30M
3 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 319 m²
House for sale in private street and super well located near schools, shopping centers and t…
$8,41M
3 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
159 m2 of land, 147 m2 of construction.House developed in 2 levels that have the following c…
$3,76M
4 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 656 m²
Beautiful house located in a beautiful area of ​​Tlanepantla Edo.mex.It has 656m2 of constru…
$8,20M
4 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 287 m²
House for sale located in the quiet and safe fractionation Jardines de Santa Monica, in Tlan…
$7,00M
3 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointment200.25 ground200 constructionHouse room in 2 levels, 2 parki…
$3,94M
5 bedroom house in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
We present an impressive house for sale located in Tlalnepantla that offers a unique and ver…
$4,75M
