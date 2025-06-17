Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Playa del Carmen
3
Puerto Aventuras
3
9 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 5 044 m²
Discover the perfect blend of sophistication and comfort in this exquisite 4-bedroom villa, …
$1,50M
9 bedroom house in Tulum, Mexico
9 bedroom house
Tulum, Mexico
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 12 768 m²
Punta Sur 5 is a premier beachfront villa in Akumal, offering a private retreat with breatht…
$3,95M
8 bedroom House in Tulum, Mexico
8 bedroom House
Tulum, Mexico
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 5 835 m²
Jade Bay 8 is a distinguished beachfront villa in Akumal, offering an exceptional blend of c…
$3,95M
7 bedroom house in Tulum, Mexico
7 bedroom house
Tulum, Mexico
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 8 823 m²
Jade Bay 9 is a distinguished beachfront villa in Akumal, offering an exclusive blend of con…
$3,95M
5 bedroom house in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 4 519 m²
Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to own a spectacular 5-bedroom residence in the pr…
$658,846
4 bedroom house in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Puerto Aventuras, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 229 m²
Introducing Casa 64, an extraordinary villa located on the serene golf course within the pre…
$729,000
5 bedroom house in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 6 436 m²
Immerse yourself in unparalleled luxury with this exceptional 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom villa …
$2,20M
5 bedroom house in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Puerto Aventuras, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 8 212 m²
Welcome to Casa Kan, a stunning luxury villa where contemporary elegance meets the laid-back…
$2,00M
5 bedroom house in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Puerto Aventuras, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 6 458 m²
Set within the exclusive and tranquil community of Puerto Aventuras, this magnificent oceanf…
$3,90M
