Houses for sale in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

5 bedroom house in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 4 519 m²
Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to own a spectacular 5-bedroom residence in the pr…
$658,846
5 bedroom house in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 6 436 m²
Immerse yourself in unparalleled luxury with this exceptional 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom villa …
$2,20M
4 bedroom house in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 5 044 m²
Discover the perfect blend of sophistication and comfort in this exquisite 4-bedroom villa, …
$1,50M
