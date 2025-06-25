Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Puerto Aventuras
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Puerto Aventuras, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 8 212 m²
Welcome to Casa Kan, a stunning luxury villa where contemporary elegance meets the laid-back…
$2,00M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Puerto Aventuras, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 6 458 m²
Set within the exclusive and tranquil community of Puerto Aventuras, this magnificent oceanf…
$3,90M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Puerto Aventuras, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 229 m²
Introducing Casa 64, an extraordinary villa located on the serene golf course within the pre…
$729,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go