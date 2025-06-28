Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Sinaloa
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Sinaloa, Mexico

Culiacan Rosales
7
Culiacán
7
Mazatlán
3
House Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Terreno: 144 m2Construction: 172 m22 level room houseMagnificate location near schools, park…
$2,10M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Features:House with 188m2 construction, 110m2 of surface, has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, livin…
$1,44M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Mazatlán, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Magnificent house located in Mazatlan, which has the following characteristics:House with 3 …
$1,07M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in La Presita, Mexico
3 bedroom house
La Presita, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Wide and comfortable house in excellent location within the La Presita neighborhood, a quiet…
$4,58M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
House located in Rafael Buelna.Distributed with two parking drawers, dining room, garden, 2 …
$1,35M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
In 2 levels3 bedrooms2 bathroomssaladining roomcocina1 parking
$3,80M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Los Mochis, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Los Mochis, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 479 m²
Terreno: 360.47 M2Construction: 479.25 m2Two -story room house !!Excellent location !!As wel…
$3,00M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Mazatlán, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 259 m²
OPPORTUNITY VALUECommercial valueM2 of land: 320.6M2 of construction: 259.251 -level room co…
$2,70M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
House located in Rosario Uzarraga.Distributed with a parking drawer, dining room, garden, 2 …
$1,19M
Leave a request
House in Sinaloa de Leyva, Mexico
House
Sinaloa de Leyva, Mexico
59 houses and 101 lots of land stands up for sale.• Use of housing landMake your best offer …
$6,86M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Terreno: 107 M2Construction: 63 m21 -level house with a garage discovered, living room, kitc…
$1,12M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Culiacan Rosales, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Terreno: 284 M2Construction: 97 m22 level room houseMagnificate location near schools, parks…
$1,33M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Mazatlán, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Linda Casa located in Villa Verde Mazatlan.It has 120m2 of construction and is distributed i…
$989,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Sinaloa, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go