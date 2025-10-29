Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Mazatlan
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Mazatlan, Mexico

Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 090 m²
Discover the perfect blend of elegance and comfort at Porto Blanco Residences, where luxury …
$390,000
3 bedroom house in Mazatlán, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 184 m²
Discover Sonterra II, located in the north of Mazatlán. This incredible single-family home d…
$201,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazatlán, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 285 m²
Located on the Marina Mazatlán Golf Course is the majestic IWA Hotel & Residences. This stun…
$836,000
3 bedroom house in Mazatlán, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 4 488 m²
Step into the ultimate coastal lifestyle with this fully furnished beachfront penthouse, per…
$1,42M
3 bedroom house in Mazatlán, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 335 m²
Experience modern living in one of Mazatlán’s most sought-after residential communities—Resi…
$215,000
2 bedroom house in Mazatlán, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Mazatlán, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 830 m²
Located on the Marina Mazatlán Golf Course is the majestic IWA Hotel & Residences. This stun…
$736,000
Properties features in Mazatlan, Mexico

