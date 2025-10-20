Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico

Villa 6 bedrooms in Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 810 m²
Step into paradise with Lu Iba! Lu Iba meaning Villa in Heaven, a stunning beachfront villa …
$2,00M
Villa 5 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Villa 5 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 8 665 m²
Perched on a stunning cliffside, this exquisite oceanfront villa in Mirador Chahué, Huatulco…
$1,90M
3 bedroom house in La Crucecita, Mexico
3 bedroom house
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 4 716 m²
Do you dream of owning an affordable, free standing, single family home that is close to eve…
$474,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 79 953 m²
Located in Balcones de Tangolunda, Huatulco. Discover unparalleled luxury in this stunning o…
$1,40M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 10 986 m²
Hidden where the river meets the sea, with La Bocana’s wild Pacific backdrop and the raw bea…
$2,60M
3 bedroom house in La Crucecita, Mexico
3 bedroom house
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 843 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living at Delonix Single Family Homes, a gated community in t…
$395,000
Villa 7 bedrooms in Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Villa 7 bedrooms
Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 7 945 m²
Casa Lupita: A fully accessible coastal paradise in Huatulco, Mexico. This stunning and trul…
$1,17M
2 bedroom house in La Crucecita, Mexico
2 bedroom house
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 3 396 m²
Do you dream of owning an affordable, free standing, single family home that is close to eve…
$426,000
3 bedroom house in Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 150 m²
Located in La Bocana, Huatulco. Discover the ultimate coastal retreat in this fully furnishe…
$631,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 14 965 m²
Located in the highly exclusive residential area of La Cañada, Residencial Conejos at Huatul…
$1,80M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 152 m²
Located in Residencial Conejos, Huatulco. Perched on a stunning cliffside overlooking the va…
$1,30M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 140 m²
Located in the prestigious Montecito Beach Village, La Bocana, Huatulco. Welcome to Villa So…
$1,95M
3 bedroom house in La Crucecita, Mexico
3 bedroom house
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 684 m²
Located in Sector O, Huatulco. Dreaming of having your own piece of paradise, Casas Huazaacá…
$463,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 691 m²
Oceanfront luxury located in Residencial Conejos, Huatulco. Perched on a breathtaking cliffs…
$1,70M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 6 050 m²
Discover beachfront bliss at Villa Positano, located in Cosmo Residences! Experience the epi…
$2,39M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 545 m²
Located in Tangolunda, Huatulco. Discover the ultimate beachfront retreat with this fraction…
$85,000
