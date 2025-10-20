Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico

La Crucecita
34
56 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 942 m²
Perched in one of Huatulco's most sought-after gated communities, this beautiful condo offer…
$563,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 729 m²
Welcome to Bacaandará – Refined Coastal Living by Tejón Beach Just steps from the sand, Baca…
$950,000
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 810 m²
Step into paradise with Lu Iba! Lu Iba meaning Villa in Heaven, a stunning beachfront villa …
$2,00M
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 425 m²
Located in Santa Cruz, Huatulco. This modern 2 bedroom, 2 - 2.5 bathroom condo boasts 1,405 …
$356,000
Condo 1 bedroom in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 457 m²
Embrace modern living in this beautifully designed 1-bedroom, 1 -bathroom condo at Altos Mon…
$137,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 680 m²
Located in Arrocito, Huatulco. Experience the perfect balance of elegance and coastal tranqu…
$529,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Villa 5 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 8 665 m²
Perched on a stunning cliffside, this exquisite oceanfront villa in Mirador Chahué, Huatulco…
$1,90M
3 bedroom house in La Crucecita, Mexico
3 bedroom house
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 4 716 m²
Do you dream of owning an affordable, free standing, single family home that is close to eve…
$474,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 310 m²
Located in Santa Cruz, Huatulco. Where nature meets modernity in the ultimate paradise—offer…
$334,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 141 m²
Located in a quiet residential area of Santa Cruz, Huatulco, the two-bedroom residences at E…
$305,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 79 953 m²
Located in Balcones de Tangolunda, Huatulco. Discover unparalleled luxury in this stunning o…
$1,40M
Condo 1 bedroom in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 882 m²
Located in Santa Cruz, Huatulco. This modern 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom cozy studio offers 882 Ft…
$220,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 104 m²
Located in the premier area of Huatulco, in the heart of Tangolunda Bay! Biulu Condos brings…
$249,000
Condo 1 bedroom in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 657 m²
Located in a quiet residential area of Santa Cruz, Huatulco, the one-bedroom residences at E…
$171,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 10 986 m²
Hidden where the river meets the sea, with La Bocana's wild Pacific backdrop and the raw bea…
$2,60M
3 bedroom house in La Crucecita, Mexico
3 bedroom house
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 843 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living at Delonix Single Family Homes, a gated community in t…
$395,000
Condo 1 bedroom in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 625 m²
Located in Chahue, Huatulco. This modern loft located in the newest development Cala Chahue …
$203,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 814 m²
Located in Santa Cruz, Huatulco. Experience the ultimate coastal lifestyle in this move-in-r…
$319,000
Condo 4 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 4 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 120 m²
Overlooking the breathtaking Santa Cruz Bay, this stunning 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom condo inv…
$619,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 199 m²
Step into coastal luxury with this elegant 2 -bedroom, 1.5-bathroom loft-style condo at Alto…
$304,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 954 m²
Discover Huatulco Condo Entre Nubes, a stunning development located in La Crucecita, Huatulc…
$220,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 200 m²
Located on a peaceful street in the heart of Santa Cruz, this spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom…
$290,000
Villa 7 bedrooms in Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Villa 7 bedrooms
Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 7 945 m²
Casa Lupita: A fully accessible coastal paradise in Huatulco, Mexico. This stunning and trul…
$1,17M
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 272 m²
Discover Meridian, located in the Sophisticated Center of Huatulco, Chahué! This exclusive d…
$316,000
2 bedroom house in La Crucecita, Mexico
2 bedroom house
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 3 396 m²
Do you dream of owning an affordable, free standing, single family home that is close to eve…
$426,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Crucecita, Mexico
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 420 m²
Located in a quiet residential area of Santa Cruz, Huatulco. The studio residences at Ekuá o…
$137,000
Condo 3 bedrooms in Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Condo 3 bedrooms
Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 530 m²
Located in the beach community of Arrocito, Huatulco. This 3 bedroom + flex room, 3 bathroom…
$595,000
3 bedroom house in Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Santa Maria Huatulco, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 150 m²
Located in La Bocana, Huatulco. Discover the ultimate coastal retreat in this fully furnishe…
$631,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 14 965 m²
Located in the highly exclusive residential area of La Cañada, Residencial Conejos at Huatul…
$1,80M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bahia de Conejos, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 152 m²
Located in Residencial Conejos, Huatulco. Perched on a stunning cliffside overlooking the va…
$1,30M
