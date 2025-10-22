Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. La Crucecita
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in La Crucecita, Mexico

House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 bedroom house in La Crucecita, Mexico
3 bedroom house
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 684 m²
Located in Sector O, Huatulco. Dreaming of having your own piece of paradise, Casas Huazaacá…
$463,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in La Crucecita, Mexico
2 bedroom house
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 3 396 m²
Do you dream of owning an affordable, free standing, single family home that is close to eve…
$426,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in La Crucecita, Mexico
3 bedroom house
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 4 716 m²
Do you dream of owning an affordable, free standing, single family home that is close to eve…
$474,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Monte OnlineMonte Online
Villa 5 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Villa 5 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 8 665 m²
Perched on a stunning cliffside, this exquisite oceanfront villa in Mirador Chahué, Huatulco…
$1,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in La Crucecita, Mexico
3 bedroom house
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 843 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living at Delonix Single Family Homes, a gated community in t…
$395,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go