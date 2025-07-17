Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in San Pedro Tlaquepaque, Mexico

Tlaquepaque
4
6 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Tlaquepaque, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Tlaquepaque, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
House for Sale López Mateos. "It is ejidal, it is sold with rights session before the ejido…
$83,305
3 bedroom house in Region Centro, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Region Centro, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Excellent house, wide study on the ground floor within the Los Naranjos subdivision on Los L…
$330,533
3 bedroom house in Tlaquepaque, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tlaquepaque, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
House for sale Revolution Tlaquepaque Jalisco FractionationNice house for sale with a great …
$144,575
3 bedroom house in Region Centro, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Region Centro, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
House for sale in tlaquepaque, jalisco - spacious and with excellent distributionProperty of…
$169,405
4 bedroom house in Tlaquepaque, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Tlaquepaque, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Great house located in Av del Treasure.This beautiful house consists of 500m2 of constructio…
$564,325
6 bedroom house in Tlaquepaque, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Tlaquepaque, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
House for sale La Calerilla Tlaque Paque JaliscoNice house for newly remodeled sale has 4 la…
$257,977
