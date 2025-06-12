Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. San Miguel de Allende
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Casa Carolina is a historic three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom estate located in San M…
$2,45M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go