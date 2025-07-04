Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Region Centro, Mexico

2 bedroom house in Nuevo Mexico, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Nuevo Mexico, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Magnificent house located in El Dorado that has the followingFeatures:House with 93m2 constr…
$1,04M
4 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
House for sale in Lomas del Centinela. It has parking 1 car.Dining room and kitchen2 bedro…
$1,65M
3 bedroom house in Region Centro, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Region Centro, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 560 m²
House Lomas Santa Anita 510m2 $ 8,500,000510m2 land 560m2 constructionUnique house in its st…
$8,50M
3 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Duplex house a few blocks from Univa, Plaza Tepeyac, and Ciudadela, with excellent roads of …
$3,50M
2 bedroom house in San Jose el Verde, Mexico
2 bedroom house
San Jose el Verde, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Terrace in La Loma El Salto Calle de la Colina 23property with 2 7 x17 land,Lot 21 and 23nea…
$2,30M
2 bedroom house in Tesistan, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Tesistan, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
House for sale park of the birds Thessistan JaliscoNice house for sale within private condom…
$1,65M
4 bedroom house in Guadalajara, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Guadalajara, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Large house in av. Large house with 4 rooms more multiple use room. Large patio. 4 bedrooms…
$6,20M
4 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Total area: 432m2 Construction: 270 m2House with a lot of potential located second section B…
$7,50M
3 bedroom house in San Agustin, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Agustin, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
House for sale views of San Agustin Tlajomulco de Zuñiga JaliscoNice house for sale in the V…
$1,90M
5 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 425 m²
Casa Real Vallarta. 360 m2 of land 425 m2 of construction.5 bedrooms. House of very good …
$10,50M
3 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Magnificent house located in Paseo de lasyas that has the followingFeatures:House with 260m2…
$1,30M
3 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
House for sale Lomas del Seminario. 9.5x 38 = 361 m2 of land 320 m2 of constructionPB:Garag…
$9,90M
4 bedroom house in La Calera, Mexico
4 bedroom house
La Calera, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Beautiful property for sale in gardens of La Calera. Excellent property for sale in very g…
$5,70M
2 bedroom house in Zapopan, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Zapopan, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 276 m²
Welcome to your new home in the prestigious residential Victoria!We present this lovely hous…
$6,85M
2 bedroom house in San Agustin, Mexico
2 bedroom house
San Agustin, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
House for sale views of San Agustin Tlajomulco de Zuñiga JaliscoExclusive dual purpose house…
$2,20M
5 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 640 m²
Residence in Private Bugambilias Spectacular view $ 14,500,000House located Second Section B…
$14,50M
3 bedroom house in Guadalajara, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Guadalajara, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Nice and large house located in the Parques del Nilo neighborhood, which has the following c…
$1,15M
3 bedroom house in San Agustin, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Agustin, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
House for sale in tlajomulco 🏡✨This house combines functionality and good taste in an area w…
$1,77M
House in Zapopan, Mexico
House
Zapopan, Mexico
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Excellent house, it can be use of a room or office behind closed doors. It is currently used…
$6,50M
5 bedroom house in Guadalajara, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Guadalajara, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 346 m²
HOUSE FOR SALE thief of Guevara $ 9,700,000Receiver. 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 3 garages, w…
$9,70M
3 bedroom house in Region Centro, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Region Centro, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 284 m²
House for sale in tlajomulco, jalisco - wide, modern and ready to liveEnjoy a house with exc…
$1,65M
3 bedroom house in San Agustin, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Agustin, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 293 m²
Nice and wide house in Fracc. Large spaces, which gives you more space for the price. 3 bedr…
$5,23M
2 bedroom house in Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Santa Ana Tepetitlan, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 473 m²
M2 of land: 480Construction m2: 473.19Beautiful room room that has the following characteris…
$9,71M
3 bedroom house in San Agustin, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Agustin, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Enjoy a comfortable and functional home in an excellent area of ​​Tlajomulco. 118.51 m² of c…
$3,50M
3 bedroom house in Tonala, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Tonala, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointment2 -level house with excellent distribution and ready to inha…
$2,63M
4 bedroom house in Region Centro, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Region Centro, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
HOUSE FOR SALE Paths of Monteverde Tlajomulco de Zuñiga JaliscoExclusive house with the most…
$5,59M
5 bedroom house in Tonala, Mexico
5 bedroom house
Tonala, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
🏡 Extension property for sale - ideal for large families or investmentDiscover this spacious…
$3,16M
9 bedroom house in Guadalajara, Mexico
9 bedroom house
Guadalajara, Mexico
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 461 m²
Casa Colonia Independencia Guadalajara 10 bedrooms $ 8,300,000Land 347m2 Construction 461m2E…
$8,30M
3 bedroom house in San Juan de Ocotan, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Juan de Ocotan, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Beautiful house located in one of Zapopan's most exclusive subdivisions.This beautiful house…
$3,58M
3 bedroom house in San Agustin, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Agustin, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
House for sale in Tlajomulco, Jalisco - wide, with garden and excellent distributionIdeal pr…
$4,65M
