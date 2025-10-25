Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Progreso, Mexico

Chicxulub Puerto
3
Chelem
3
10 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Progreso, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Progreso, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 384 m²
Move-in Ready Beach Home in Chelem, Yucatán – Private Rooftop Plunge Pool & Stunning Outdoor…
$247,000
3 bedroom house in Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 668 m²
These stunning two-story homes are located in Chicxulub, less than two blocks from Chicxulub…
$289,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chelem, Mexico
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chelem, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 552 m²
Oceanfront Paradise in Chelem, Yucatán – Fully Furnished Beachfront Villa Wake up to the soo…
$799,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Progreso, Mexico
Villa 2 bedrooms
Progreso, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 927 m²
Luxury Beachside Villas in Chuburna Puerto – Just 130 Meters from the Shore! Discover the pe…
$260,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Progreso, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Progreso, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 002 m²
Discover Kavanna Villas – Exclusive Private Villas in Chicxulub, Yucatán Welcome to Kavanna …
$289,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chelem, Mexico
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chelem, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 534 m²
Discover Zyan beach houses, located in Chelem, Yucatán. These three-level homes offer two s…
$218,000
2 bedroom house in Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 796 m²
Get to know this cozy single family home at Di Mare development located in Chicxulub, Mérida…
$210,000
3 bedroom house in Progreso, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Progreso, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 5 511 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living in this exquisite property located in the serene coast…
$985,000
3 bedroom house in Chelem, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Chelem, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 308 m²
Discover Puerto Dorado by Puerto Lindo, located in Chelem, Yucatán. This exclusive developme…
$224,000
3 bedroom house in Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Chicxulub Puerto, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 293 m²
Discover this beautiful house at Casa del Mar, located in Progreso, Yucatán! This property i…
$289,000
