Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Municipio de Veracruz
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipio de Veracruz, Mexico

2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Veracruz City, Mexico
2 bedroom house
Veracruz City, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
House in 2 levels.Total land area 136.00 m2Construction surface 156.00 m2*Sales value:Sale: …
$1,83M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Veracruz City, Mexico
3 bedroom house
Veracruz City, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Linda Casa located in Reforma Veracruz.It has 280m2 of construction and is distributed in th…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipio de Veracruz, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go