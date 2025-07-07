Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Michoacán
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Michoacán, Mexico

houses
3
3 properties total found
5 bedroom house in La Piedad de Cabadas, Mexico
5 bedroom house
La Piedad de Cabadas, Mexico
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 573 m²
It measures 400 m2 of land, 573 m2 of construction.It has room, dining room, kitchen, 5 bedr…
$4,83M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Jungapeo, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Jungapeo, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
It measures 184 m2 of land, 206 m2 of construction.It has room, dining room, kitchen,4 bedro…
$1,09M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Zamora, Mexico
6 bedroom house
Zamora, Mexico
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Land surface 125 square meters of land, 205 meters built.Excellent property that has the fol…
$1,56M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Michoacán, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go